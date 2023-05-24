News & Insights

10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the average Social Security retirement payout for all retired workers as of January 2023 was $1,827, but the maximum possible benefit reached $4,555.

To determine which states received the most Social Security, GOBankingRates accessed data from the Social Security Administration regarding the total benefits paid by state, along with the number of Social Security beneficiaries in each state. For purposes of this analysis, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked in reverse order, with the state receiving the most Social Security ranked No. 1. Read on to look at the 10 states that received the most -- but what about the states that received the least?

Georgia

10. Georgia

  • Total Social Security Received: $2.87 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 1,918,848

A colorful downtown Raleigh, North Carolina cityscape view from a park in spring.

9. North Carolina

  • Total Social Security Received: $3.39 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 2,202,898
Downtown Chicago Skyscraper Cityscape along the Chicago River.

8. Illinois

  • Total Social Security Received: $3.89 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 2,271,926
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 24 2015: The city and port of Cleveland are seen from Lake Erie, just to the west of the mouth of the Cuyahoga.

7. Ohio

  • Total Social Security Received: $3.6 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 2,409,265
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

6. Michigan

  • Total Social Security Received: $3.61 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 2,253,295
Pedestrians relax on John F.

5. Pennsylvania

  • Total Social Security Received: $4.57 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 2,878,165
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

4. New York

  • Total Social Security Received: $5.80 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 3,680,521
springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

3. Texas

  • Total Social Security Received: $6.66 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 4,475,805

North Miami Beach, Florida, USA - Image.

2. Florida

  • Total Social Security Received: $7.58 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 4,909,642
San Francisco California winter

1. California

  • Total Social Security Received: $9.34 billion
  • Total Number of Recipients: 6,166,205

