News & Insights

Personal Finance

10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

May 19, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates ->

The average Social Security beneficiary received 1,696.35 in monthly benefits as of March 2023. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for Social Security, along with the amount you earn during your working career, are the two primary factors in the size of your Social Security payout, with the maximum possible benefit reaching $3,627.

See: 10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check
Find: Demand for Gold Is Up - Here's Everything You Need To Know

To determine which states received the most Social Security, GOBankingRates accessed data from the Social Security Administration regarding the total benefits paid by state, along with the number of Social Security beneficiaries in each state. For purposes of this analysis, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked in reverse order, with the state receiving the most Social Security ranked No. 1.

Keep reading to find out which States receive the lowest amount of Social Security benefits -- while discovering the States that receive the highest benefits.

Portland, Maine, USA downtown cityscape.

10. Maine

  • Total Social Security Received: $521.04 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 359,152

Retirement Savings: Here's How Much Cash Baby Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years
Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Spectacular view of Honolulu city, Oahu, Hawaii.

9. Hawaii

  • Total Social Security Received: $449.1 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 286,863

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

8. Delaware

  • Total Social Security Received: $387.9 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 229,047
Billings Montana downtown

7. Montana

  • Total Social Security Received: $368.1 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 248,513
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

6. Rhode Island

  • Total Social Security Received: $362.69 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 230,763

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

5. South Dakota

  • Total Social Security Received: $283.33 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 189,232
Burlington Vermont

4. Vermont

  • Total Social Security Received: $245.39 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 157,587
Fargo, North Dakota

3. North Dakota

  • Total Social Security Received: $211.03 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 140,668

Find Out: 27 Genius Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

2. Wyoming

  • Total Social Security Received: $192.02 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 120,816
Ketchikan, Alaska - September 30 2017: Night aerial/drone view on Front Street, downtown with Welcome to Alaska 1st City neon sign, buildings, vehicles driving and parked, people walking and standing.

1. Alaska

  • Total Social Security Received: $162.82 million
  • Total Number of Recipients: 110,006

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.