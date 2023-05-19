10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

The average Social Security beneficiary received 1,696.35 in monthly benefits as of March 2023. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for Social Security, along with the amount you earn during your working career, are the two primary factors in the size of your Social Security payout, with the maximum possible benefit reaching $3,627.

See: 10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

Find: Demand for Gold Is Up - Here's Everything You Need To Know

To determine which states received the most Social Security, GOBankingRates accessed data from the Social Security Administration regarding the total benefits paid by state, along with the number of Social Security beneficiaries in each state. For purposes of this analysis, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked in reverse order, with the state receiving the most Social Security ranked No. 1.

Keep reading to find out which States receive the lowest amount of Social Security benefits -- while discovering the States that receive the highest benefits.

10. Maine

Total Social Security Received : $521.04 million

: $521.04 million Total Number of Recipients: 359,152

Retirement Savings: Here's How Much Cash Baby Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

9. Hawaii

Total Social Security Received : $449.1 million

: $449.1 million Total Number of Recipients: 286,863

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

8. Delaware

Total Social Security Received : $387.9 million

: $387.9 million Total Number of Recipients: 229,047

7. Montana

Total Social Security Received : $368.1 million

: $368.1 million Total Number of Recipients: 248,513

6. Rhode Island

Total Social Security Received : $362.69 million

: $362.69 million Total Number of Recipients: 230,763

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

5. South Dakota

Total Social Security Received : $283.33 million

: $283.33 million Total Number of Recipients: 189,232

4. Vermont

Total Social Security Received : $245.39 million

: $245.39 million Total Number of Recipients: 157,587

3. North Dakota

Total Social Security Received : $211.03 million

: $211.03 million Total Number of Recipients: 140,668

Find Out: 27 Genius Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

2. Wyoming

Total Social Security Received : $192.02 million

: $192.02 million Total Number of Recipients: 120,816

1. Alaska

Total Social Security Received : $162.82 million

: $162.82 million Total Number of Recipients: 110,006

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.