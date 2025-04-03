Although it’s generally a challenging time for homebuyers — with mortgage rates still high and housing supply still low — there are some markets where buyers will fare better than others. In some states, homes are staying on the market for longer. This is less than ideal for sellers, but these slower markets could give buyers an edge to negotiate for better prices.
To find the states with the slowest real estate markets, Eden Emerald Mortgages analyzed November 2024 data from Zillow to find the average time it takes for an offer to be accepted and the average days to close a sale.
Based on this analysis, these are the 10 states where it takes the longest to sell a home.
Mississippi
Louisiana
Florida
Hawaii
Wyoming
Texas
New York
Montana
Arizona
Colorado
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Eden Emerald Mortgages and is accurate as of Feb. 17, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Slowest Real Estate Markets
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.