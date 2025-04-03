Personal Finance

10 States With the Slowest Real Estate Markets

April 03, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Although it’s generally a challenging time for homebuyers — with mortgage rates still high and housing supply still low — there are some markets where buyers will fare better than others. In some states, homes are staying on the market for longer. This is less than ideal for sellers, but these slower markets could give buyers an edge to negotiate for better prices.

To find the states with the slowest real estate markets, Eden Emerald Mortgages analyzed November 2024 data from Zillow to find the average time it takes for an offer to be accepted and the average days to close a sale.

Based on this analysis, these are the 10 states where it takes the longest to sell a home.

Cottage built on the Mississippi Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina, as part of

Mississippi

    Colorful homes and historic architecture in New Orleans, Louisiana.

    Louisiana

      Davneport Florida Zillow

      Florida

        Launiupoko Hawaii Zillow

        Hawaii

          Ranch house newly constructed in late sun, rural midwest United States.

          Wyoming

            Austin Texas Housing Market Real Estate House Prices Neighborhood iStock

            Texas

              New York

                Mountain cabin that once served as a bunkhouse on a working cattle ranch.

                Montana

                  Arizona Sedona house

                  Arizona

                    Colorado house

                    Colorado

                      Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Eden Emerald Mortgages and is accurate as of Feb. 17, 2025.

