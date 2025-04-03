Although it’s generally a challenging time for homebuyers — with mortgage rates still high and housing supply still low — there are some markets where buyers will fare better than others. In some states, homes are staying on the market for longer. This is less than ideal for sellers, but these slower markets could give buyers an edge to negotiate for better prices.

Find Out: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To find the states with the slowest real estate markets, Eden Emerald Mortgages analyzed November 2024 data from Zillow to find the average time it takes for an offer to be accepted and the average days to close a sale.

Based on this analysis, these are the 10 states where it takes the longest to sell a home.

Mississippi

Explore More: 10 Best Places To Buy a Short-Term Rental Property To Earn Passive Income in 2025

Check Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Louisiana

Discover More: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Experts

Florida

Hawaii

Wyoming

Find Out: I’m a Realtor: 5 Cities Retirees Are Moving To in 2025

Texas

New York

Montana

Read More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Arizona

Colorado

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Eden Emerald Mortgages and is accurate as of Feb. 17, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Slowest Real Estate Markets

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.