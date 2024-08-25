News & Insights

Personal Finance

10 States Rich Americans Are Flocking To — Florida Is No. 1

August 25, 2024 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates ->

Americans consider relocating to other states for a variety of reasons, from getting a new job to enhancing their quality of life. But for high earners, the mathematics of taxation often plays a big role. High earners often have their own businesses or a large amount of investments, two sources of income that don’t necessarily tie you to a specific state.

Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Try This: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

With some states assessing double-digit tax rates and others charging nothing at all, it’s inevitable that at least some high earners will move to a more tax-friendly home. This simplistic observation is borne out by migration data, which shows a major influx of high-earning Americans into zero-tax states while high-tax states suffer outflows.

Here’s a look at where high earners flocked to, according to SmartAsset, with “high earner” defined as having a minimum of $200,000 in adjusted gross income.

Twilight scene at the harbor.

Florida

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 46,874
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 17,103
  • Net migration: 29,771
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $907,013

Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Trending Now: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Aerial shot of Dallas, Texas, looking along the Margaret Hunt Hill and Roland Kirk bridges crossing the Trinity River into downtown Dallas on a sunny day in summer.

Texas

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 25,931
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 17,671
  • Net migration: 8,260
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $579,207

Check Out: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

North Carolina

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 13,430
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 7,638
  • Net migration: 5,792
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $456,384
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 8,695
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 3,425
  • Net migration: 5,270
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $501,205
Old Town Scottsdale, the city’s downtown hub, is home to hundreds of shops, galleries, chef-driven restaurants, upscale bars and high-energy nightclubs.

Arizona

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 11,041
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 6,676
  • Net migration: 4,365
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $561,112

Read Next: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for the Working Class If JD Vance Is Vice President

Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

Tennessee

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 8,786
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 4,466
  • Net migration: 4,320
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $586,256
Las Vegas Nevada and the Luxor hotel

Nevada

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 6,118
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 3,529
  • Net migration: 2,589
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $845,035
The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

Idaho

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 3,540
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 1,427
  • Net migration: 2,113
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $494,497

Learn More: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

Steamboat Springs - Colorado

Colorado

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 10,026
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 8,623
  • Net migration: 1,403
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $590,626
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 2,981
  • Outflow of high-earner households: 1,877
  • Net migration: 1,104
  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $619,679

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is sourced from SmartAsset and is accurate as of July 30, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Rich Americans Are Flocking To — Florida Is No. 1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.