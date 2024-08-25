10 States Rich Americans Are Flocking To — Florida Is No. 1

Americans consider relocating to other states for a variety of reasons, from getting a new job to enhancing their quality of life. But for high earners, the mathematics of taxation often plays a big role. High earners often have their own businesses or a large amount of investments, two sources of income that don’t necessarily tie you to a specific state.

Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Try This: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

With some states assessing double-digit tax rates and others charging nothing at all, it’s inevitable that at least some high earners will move to a more tax-friendly home. This simplistic observation is borne out by migration data, which shows a major influx of high-earning Americans into zero-tax states while high-tax states suffer outflows.

Here’s a look at where high earners flocked to, according to SmartAsset, with “high earner” defined as having a minimum of $200,000 in adjusted gross income.

Florida

Inflow of high-earner households: 46,874

46,874 Outflow of high-earner households: 17,103

17,103 Net migration: 29,771

29,771 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $907,013

Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Trending Now: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Texas

Inflow of high-earner households: 25,931

25,931 Outflow of high-earner households: 17,671

17,671 Net migration: 8,260

8,260 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $579,207

Check Out: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

North Carolina

Inflow of high-earner households: 13,430

13,430 Outflow of high-earner households: 7,638

7,638 Net migration: 5,792

5,792 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $456,384

South Carolina

Inflow of high-earner households: 8,695

8,695 Outflow of high-earner households: 3,425

3,425 Net migration: 5,270

5,270 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $501,205

Arizona

Inflow of high-earner households: 11,041

11,041 Outflow of high-earner households: 6,676

6,676 Net migration: 4,365

4,365 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $561,112

Read Next: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for the Working Class If JD Vance Is Vice President

Tennessee

Inflow of high-earner households: 8,786

8,786 Outflow of high-earner households: 4,466

4,466 Net migration: 4,320

4,320 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $586,256

Nevada

Inflow of high-earner households: 6,118

6,118 Outflow of high-earner households: 3,529

3,529 Net migration: 2,589

2,589 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $845,035

Idaho

Inflow of high-earner households: 3,540

3,540 Outflow of high-earner households: 1,427

1,427 Net migration: 2,113

2,113 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $494,497

Learn More: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

Colorado

Inflow of high-earner households: 10,026

10,026 Outflow of high-earner households: 8,623

8,623 Net migration: 1,403

1,403 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $590,626

New Hampshire

Inflow of high-earner households: 2,981

2,981 Outflow of high-earner households: 1,877

1,877 Net migration: 1,104

1,104 Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $619,679

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is sourced from SmartAsset and is accurate as of July 30, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Rich Americans Are Flocking To — Florida Is No. 1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.