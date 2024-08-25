10 States Rich Americans Are Flocking To — Florida Is No. 1

Americans consider relocating to other states for a variety of reasons, from getting a new job to enhancing their quality of life. But for high earners, the mathematics of taxation often plays a big role. High earners often have their own businesses or a large amount of investments, two sources of income that don’t necessarily tie you to a specific state.
With some states assessing double-digit tax rates and others charging nothing at all, it’s inevitable that at least some high earners will move to a more tax-friendly home. This simplistic observation is borne out by migration data, which shows a major influx of high-earning Americans into zero-tax states while high-tax states suffer outflows.
Here’s a look at where high earners flocked to, according to SmartAsset, with “high earner” defined as having a minimum of $200,000 in adjusted gross income.
Florida
- Inflow of high-earner households: 46,874
- Outflow of high-earner households: 17,103
- Net migration: 29,771
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $907,013
Texas
- Inflow of high-earner households: 25,931
- Outflow of high-earner households: 17,671
- Net migration: 8,260
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $579,207
North Carolina
- Inflow of high-earner households: 13,430
- Outflow of high-earner households: 7,638
- Net migration: 5,792
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $456,384
South Carolina
- Inflow of high-earner households: 8,695
- Outflow of high-earner households: 3,425
- Net migration: 5,270
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $501,205
Arizona
- Inflow of high-earner households: 11,041
- Outflow of high-earner households: 6,676
- Net migration: 4,365
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $561,112
Tennessee
- Inflow of high-earner households: 8,786
- Outflow of high-earner households: 4,466
- Net migration: 4,320
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $586,256
Nevada
- Inflow of high-earner households: 6,118
- Outflow of high-earner households: 3,529
- Net migration: 2,589
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $845,035
Idaho
- Inflow of high-earner households: 3,540
- Outflow of high-earner households: 1,427
- Net migration: 2,113
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $494,497
Colorado
- Inflow of high-earner households: 10,026
- Outflow of high-earner households: 8,623
- Net migration: 1,403
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $590,626
New Hampshire
- Inflow of high-earner households: 2,981
- Outflow of high-earner households: 1,877
- Net migration: 1,104
- Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $619,679
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
Data is sourced from SmartAsset and is accurate as of July 30, 2024.
