10 States That Require the Least Money for Your Family To Live Comfortably

There’s a six-figure price tag attached to living comfortably as a family of four in several U.S. states, like Florida and California. Fortunately, Americans may explore 10 states with a much lower cost of living afforded to growing families.

GOBankingRates utilized the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data for a married couple with children from the Bureau of Labor statistics to determine annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states. Housing, groceries and healthcare were each evaluated as itemized costs of living. The term “living wage” is defined as income required to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary spending and 20% savings with a full methodology available at the end of this story.

Ranked in order of states where you’d need the most to least money, see which 10 states afford families with a comfortable lifestyle.

10. Kentucky

Living wage for a family of four: $93,349

$93,349 Annual cost of housing: $17,075

$17,075 Annual cost of groceries: $7,274

$7,274 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820

9. Tennessee

Living wage for a family of four: $92,179

$92,179 Annual cost of housing: $18,172

$18,172 Annual cost of groceries: $7,741

$7,741 Annual cost of healthcare: $6,756

8. Missouri

Living wage for a family of four: $91,669

$91,669 Annual cost of housing: $17,250

$17,250 Annual cost of groceries: $7,348

$7,348 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,064

7. Iowa

Living wage for a family of four: $91,667

$91,667 Annual cost of housing: $16,548

$16,548 Annual cost of groceries: $7,049

$7,049 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,458

6. Oklahoma

Living wage for a family of four: $90,659

$90,659 Annual cost of housing: $16,394

$16,394 Annual cost of groceries: $6,984

$6,984 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,658

5. Arkansas

Living wage for a family of four: $88,312

$88,312 Annual cost of housing: $16,504

$16,504 Annual cost of groceries: $7,030

$7,030 Annual cost of healthcare: $6,617

4. Kansas

Living wage for a family of four: $87,944

$87,944 Annual cost of housing: $15,517

$15,517 Annual cost of groceries: $6,610

$6,610 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,141

3. Alabama

Living wage for a family of four: $87,607

$87,607 Annual cost of housing: $15,670

$15,670 Annual cost of groceries: $6,675

$6,675 Annual cost of healthcare: $6,949

2. Mississippi

Living wage for a family of four: $87,564

$87,564 Annual cost of housing: $15,846

$15,846 Annual cost of groceries: $6,750

$6,750 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,373

1. West Virginia

Living wage for a family of four: $82,338

$82,338 Annual cost of housing: $13,454

$13,454 Annual cost of groceries: $5,731

$5,731 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,465

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states, using the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data for a married couple with children (oldest child 6 to 17) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost-of-living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q3 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” for a family of four in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Dec. 11, 2024.

