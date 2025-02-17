News & Insights

10 States That Require the Least Money for Your Family To Live Comfortably

February 17, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

There’s a six-figure price tag attached to living comfortably as a family of four in several U.S. states, like Florida and California. Fortunately, Americans may explore 10 states with a much lower cost of living afforded to growing families.

GOBankingRates utilized the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data for a married couple with children from the Bureau of Labor statistics to determine annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states. Housing, groceries and healthcare were each evaluated as itemized costs of living. The term “living wage” is defined as income required to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary spending and 20% savings with a full methodology available at the end of this story.

Ranked in order of states where you’d need the most to least money, see which 10 states afford families with a comfortable lifestyle.

The Intersection of Main and S Broadway in downtown Lexington KY, USA.

10. Kentucky

  • Living wage for a family of four: $93,349
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,075
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,274
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820

People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

9. Tennessee

  • Living wage for a family of four: $92,179
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,172
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,741
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,756

Kansas City skyline.

8. Missouri

  • Living wage for a family of four: $91,669
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,250
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,348
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,064
DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

7. Iowa

  • Living wage for a family of four: $91,667
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,548
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,049
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,458
Oklahoma City, USA - February 19, 2014: Red sports car driving on empty downtown streets during sunset time.

6. Oklahoma

  • Living wage for a family of four: $90,659
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,394
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,984
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,658

Row of colorful garden homes with two stories and white pillars in suburban neighborhood of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

5. Arkansas

  • Living wage for a family of four: $88,312
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,504
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,030
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,617
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

4. Kansas

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,944
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,517
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,610
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,141
This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

3. Alabama

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,607
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,670
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,675
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,949

Jackson Mississippi State Capitol Building stock photo

2. Mississippi

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,564
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,846
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,750
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,373
Harper's Ferry, USA - November 11, 2017: Overlook with hiker people women couple, colorful orange yellow foliage fall autumn forest with small village town by river in West Virginia, WV.

1. West Virginia

  • Living wage for a family of four: $82,338
  • Annual cost of housing: $13,454
  • Annual cost of groceries: $5,731
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,465

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states, using the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data for a married couple with children (oldest child 6 to 17) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost-of-living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q3 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” for a family of four in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Dec. 11, 2024.

