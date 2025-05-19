10 States With the Most Young Homeowners: See the Cost To Buy

In some rather expensive states such as Hawaii and California, the concept of young homeowners seems like it’s growing more and more remote. Cost of living levels and mortgage rates continue to rise, making home ownership difficult for younger Americans under the age of 35.
Despite those costly levels — as well as the economic and housing market instability created by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies — in some corners of America, homeownership is still (relatively) attainable for the young.
Per a recent AutoIndex study that collated data from the U.S. Census Bureau (as well as various housing market reports, real estate platforms and labor statistics), the 10 most affordable states in terms of home ownership for younger Americans are, unsuprisingly, almost entirely in the Midwest and the South.
What is surprising, however, is that barely 50% of those under the age of 35 in the most affordable state actually own their homes — indicating that while these are the 10 states with the most young homeowners, the American real estate market is still a daunting one for those in younger age brackets.
Curious if your state makes the list? Wondering what the under-35 homeownership rate is in your area? Keep reading to find out.
1. Minnesota
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 50.8%
- Total homeownership rate: 74.6%
- Average sale price: $323,437
- Average income (age 25-44): $94,870
2. Michigan
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 49.3%
- Total homeownership rate: 73.8%
- Average sale price: $236,678
- Average income (age 25-44): $75,980
3. Alabama
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 49.1%
- Total homeownership rate: 72.5%
- Average sale price: $222,524
- Average income (age 25-44): $65,650
4. Indiana
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 47%
- Total homeownership rate: 71.4%
- Average sale price: $231,691
- Average income (age 25-44): $76,730
5. Utah
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 46.1%
- Total homeownership rate: 71.5%
- Average sale price: $508,930
- Average income (age 25-44): $95,210
6. West Virginia
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 49.9%
- Total homeownership rate: 75.2%
- Average sale price: $158,255
- Average income (age 25-44): $64,760
7. Delaware
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 46.5%
- Total homeownership rate: 72.3%
- Average sale price: $375,056
- Average income (age 25-44): $90,170
8. South Carolina
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 48%
- Total homeownership rate: 72.2%
- Average sale price: $292,567
- Average income (age 25-44): $72,090
9. Mississippi
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 49.2%
- Total homeownership rate: 72.3%
- Average sale price: $174,275
- Average income (age 25-44): $58,640
10. Kentucky
- Under-35 homeownership rate: 46.9%
- Total homeownership rate: 70.8%
- Average sale price: $201,708
- Average income (age 25-44): $69,080
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Most Young Homeowners: See the Cost To Buy
