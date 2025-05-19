Personal Finance

10 States With the Most Young Homeowners: See the Cost To Buy

May 19, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

In some rather expensive states such as Hawaii and California, the concept of young homeowners seems like it’s growing more and more remote. Cost of living levels and mortgage rates continue to rise, making home ownership difficult for younger Americans under the age of 35.

Despite those costly levels — as well as the economic and housing market instability created by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies — in some corners of America, homeownership is still (relatively) attainable for the young.

Discover More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Trending Now: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Per a recent AutoIndex study that collated data from the U.S. Census Bureau (as well as various housing market reports, real estate platforms and labor statistics), the 10 most affordable states in terms of home ownership for younger Americans are, unsuprisingly, almost entirely in the Midwest and the South.

What is surprising, however, is that barely 50% of those under the age of 35 in the most affordable state actually own their homes — indicating that while these are the 10 states with the most young homeowners, the American real estate market is still a daunting one for those in younger age brackets.

Curious if your state makes the list? Wondering what the under-35 homeownership rate is in your area? Keep reading to find out.

An aerial view of the Twin Cities suburb of Woodbury in Minnesota.

1. Minnesota

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 50.8%
  • Total homeownership rate: 74.6%
  • Average sale price: $323,437
  • Average income (age 25-44): $94,870

Check Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Read Next: Barbara Corcoran — This Is the ‘Real Problem’ With the Housing Market Right Now

Springfield Michigan Zillow

2. Michigan

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 49.3%
  • Total homeownership rate: 73.8%
  • Average sale price: $236,678
  • Average income (age 25-44): $75,980

Explore More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Mountain Brook Alabama Zillow

3. Alabama

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 49.1%
  • Total homeownership rate: 72.5%
  • Average sale price: $222,524
  • Average income (age 25-44): $65,650
Image of Bloomington Indiana downtown The Square with courthouse aerial.

4. Indiana

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 47%
  • Total homeownership rate: 71.4%
  • Average sale price: $231,691
  • Average income (age 25-44): $76,730
Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

5. Utah

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 46.1%
  • Total homeownership rate: 71.5%
  • Average sale price: $508,930
  • Average income (age 25-44): $95,210

Find Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

View of the downtown area of Morgantown WV and campus of West Virginia University.

6. West Virginia

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 49.9%
  • Total homeownership rate: 75.2%
  • Average sale price: $158,255
  • Average income (age 25-44): $64,760
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

7. Delaware

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 46.5%
  • Total homeownership rate: 72.3%
  • Average sale price: $375,056
  • Average income (age 25-44): $90,170
Beaufort South Carolina iStock

8. South Carolina

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 48%
  • Total homeownership rate: 72.2%
  • Average sale price: $292,567
  • Average income (age 25-44): $72,090

For You: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

9. Mississippi

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 49.2%
  • Total homeownership rate: 72.3%
  • Average sale price: $174,275
  • Average income (age 25-44): $58,640
TAVERTET - NOVEMBER 16: Man doing highline in Tavertet, Spain on November 16, 2014. Highline is a balance sport that consists walking through a rope clamped between two points and great height below.

10. Kentucky

  • Under-35 homeownership rate: 46.9%
  • Total homeownership rate: 70.8%
  • Average sale price: $201,708
  • Average income (age 25-44): $69,080

More From GOBankingRates

Source

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Most Young Homeowners: See the Cost To Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.