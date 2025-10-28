10 States With the Most Workers Impacted by Federal Furloughs

The federal government shutdown that began on Oct. 1 is creeping ever closer to the longest on record, which occurred during President Donald Trump’s first term and lasted 35 days, as reported by AP News.

The shutdown is already having a major impact on federal workers who’ve been furloughed while the government is closed down. As the AP News reported, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that roughly 750,000 federal employees will be furloughed each day of the shutdown — nearly one-third of the total federal workforce.

In some parts of the country, these furloughs represent a pretty significant percentage of the workforce. That’s obviously the case in the District of Columbia, where nearly one-fifth of the total population has been furloughed, according to a new analysis from SmartAsset. But other places are feeling the pain, as well. Based on SmartAsset’s analysis, here are the top states with the most workers impacted by the shutdown’s furloughs.

1. District of Columbia

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 137,762

: 137,762 Total population : 702,250

: 702,250 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 19.62%

2. Maryland

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 103,037

: 103,037 Total population : 6,263,220

: 6,263,220 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.65%

3. Alaska

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 9,320

: 9,320 Total population : 740,133

: 740,133 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.26%

4. Virginia

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 89,277

: 89,277 Total population : 8,811,1954

: 8,811,1954 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.01%

5. Wyoming

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 5,438

: 5,438 Total population : 587,618

: 587,618 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.93%

6. Montana

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 10,387

: 10,387 Total population : 1,137,233

: 1,137,233 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.91%

7. New Mexico

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 18,811

: 18,811 Total population : 2,130,256

: 2,130,256 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.88%

8. Hawaii

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 12,522

: 12,522 Total population : 1,446,146

: 1,446,146 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.87%

9. Utah

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 28,475

: 28,475 Total population : 3,503,613

: 3,503,613 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.81%

10. West Virginia

Estimated number of federal furloughs : 13,008

: 13,008 Total population : 1,769,979

: 1,769,979 Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.73%

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Most Workers Impacted by Federal Furloughs

