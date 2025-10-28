10 States With the Most Workers Impacted by Federal Furloughs

The federal government shutdown that began on Oct. 1 is creeping ever closer to the longest on record, which occurred during President Donald Trump’s first term and lasted 35 days, as reported by AP News.
The shutdown is already having a major impact on federal workers who’ve been furloughed while the government is closed down. As the AP News reported, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that roughly 750,000 federal employees will be furloughed each day of the shutdown — nearly one-third of the total federal workforce.
Trending Now: What Class Do You Actually Belong To? The Income Breakdown Might Shock You
For You: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
In some parts of the country, these furloughs represent a pretty significant percentage of the workforce. That’s obviously the case in the District of Columbia, where nearly one-fifth of the total population has been furloughed, according to a new analysis from SmartAsset. But other places are feeling the pain, as well. Based on SmartAsset’s analysis, here are the top states with the most workers impacted by the shutdown’s furloughs.
1. District of Columbia
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 137,762
- Total population: 702,250
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 19.62%
Read This: I’m an Economist: Here’s How Likely a Recession Is for the Second Half of 2025
2. Maryland
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 103,037
- Total population: 6,263,220
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.65%
3. Alaska
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 9,320
- Total population: 740,133
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.26%
4. Virginia
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 89,277
- Total population: 8,811,1954
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.01%
5. Wyoming
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,438
- Total population: 587,618
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.93%
6. Montana
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 10,387
- Total population: 1,137,233
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.91%
7. New Mexico
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 18,811
- Total population: 2,130,256
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.88%
8. Hawaii
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 12,522
- Total population: 1,446,146
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.87%
9. Utah
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 28,475
- Total population: 3,503,613
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.81%
10. West Virginia
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 13,008
- Total population: 1,769,979
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.73%
Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Luxury SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Fall 2025
- I Help People Retire Every Day -- Here's the Most Common Retirement Mistake People Make
- 6 Clever Ways to Pocket an Extra $1K This Month
- 6 Safe Accounts Proven to Grow Your Money Up to 13x Faster
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Most Workers Impacted by Federal Furloughs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.