10 States That Make Filing Your Taxes Hassle Free

No one enjoys paying taxes, but some states make it a far easier process than others. Whether allowing access to the IRS Direct File system or having low tax burdens (the amount of a taxpayer’s money given over to taxes) or charging no state income tax whatsoever, there are a number of states in which filing your taxes is much more painless than in the rest of the country.

Curious whether your state makes the list of easiest to file in? Wondering whether your retirement dream state will cut you a break on taxation? Check out the 10 states that make tax filing easiest.

Alaska

You can’t begin any type of wealth-generation plan without having money to invest. As soon as you start drawing an income, not only does Alaska have the lowest tax burden in the union at 5.06% (per TurboTax), it also has no individual income tax. Further, it is one of 25 states in which taxpayers can Direct File their taxes to the IRS for free.

Delaware

Delaware has a low tax burden of 6.12%, as well as no sales tax. Further, business owners who live outside the state need pay no state income tax.

Florida

Florida is another state that has access to the free Direct File system via the IRS, as well as a very low tax burden of 6.33%. The Sunshine State also has no state income tax at the individual level.

Missouri

Missouri has a relatively low tax burden of 7.11%, and does not tax Social Security retirement benefits, public pensions or back-to-school supplies (up to and including computers) purchased during the first weekend of August.

Montana

While Montana is not one of the 25 states with access to the IRS Direct File system, it is one of only six states that allows for federal taxes to be deducted on state returns. Additionally, it has a low tax burden of 6.93%.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire has no state sales tax, no state income tax, allows access to the free IRS Direct File system and has a low tax burden of 6.14%.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma has a fairly low tax burden of 7.12%, and also has no estate tax or inheritance tax.

South Dakota

South Dakota was ranked No. 2 on Money.com’s list of the tax-friendliest states in America, with a low tax burden of 6.69%, and is one of the 25 states with access to the free IRS Direct File platform.

Tennessee

Tennessee has no personal state income tax. Tennessee taxpayers can also use Direct File to file their federal income taxes for free, and they have the low tax burden of 6.22%.

Wyoming

Wyoming was ranked No. 1 on Money.com’s list of the most tax-friendly states in the union, and taxpayers there have a tax burden of just 6.42%. Taxpayers have access to the Direct File system via the IRS, and there is no individual state income tax to be paid.

