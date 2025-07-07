10 States Facing SNAP Restrictions — How This Could Affect Your Benefits

With so much government funding being cut lately, many benefits and assistance programs could be on the chopping block — or at least about to be restricted in some major ways.

Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), state agencies are responsible for general administration and ensuring program integrity, according to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service. State agencies determine eligibility for SNAP benefits based on a household’s income and assets and issue monthly allotments.

Quick Take: Are SNAP Benefits Getting Cut Soon?

One of the newest developments for cuts that will likely impact your monthly benefits includes the Senate Republican tax bill, aimed at making one of the biggest funding slashes to the federal safety net in recent years, to the tune of over $1 trillion in social spending. It’s also projected that this legislation will cost more than $3 trillion when stretched out over the next decade, causing massive cuts to programs such as Medicaid, SNAP and more. Keep in mind that any changes to the bill before it passes could alter the overall cost of the legislation, but here are some key takeaways:

Medicaid will likely be cut by about 18%

SNAP is estimated to be cut by roughly 20%, according to estimates based on projections from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

In 2025, there are 10 states that are facing immediate changes to their SNAP funding and benefit allotment.

Here are the states where recipients could see more SNAP restrictions.

Kentucky

Last year, Kentucky’s House of Representatives voted to approve House Bill 367. This implemented a financial asset test and made income requirements stricter for SNAP recipients. The limit for gross income, which is income earned before taxes and deductions, dropped from 200% to 130%.

In 2025, recipients may face certain restrictions, including asset limits and time limits for adults aged 18 to 54 without children or a documented disability. Also on the chopping block are certain “junk food” items that were previously covered by SNAP benefits.

Nebraska

Senator Ben Hansen in Nebraska proposed legislation in 2024 that would require able-bodied SNAP claimants who are not currently employed to enroll in a work and training program. The SNAP Next Step Program is in place in the state, but it’s not mandatory. Also, a new 2025 waiver will effectively prohibit the purchase of soda and energy drinks with SNAP benefits.

West Virginia

West Virginia lawmakers are also reviewing a bill that would require all individuals who are over the age of 17 and under the age of 60 to enroll in an employment and training program. There is also a new bill that would restrict certain food purchases deemed unhealthy.

Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah

These states have bills under consideration that would restrict SNAP purchases of certain items. These restrictions typically involve banning the purchase of sugary drinks, candy or other junk food items.

Idaho, Indiana and Iowa



According to the USDA, similar to bills being passed in other states, these states have had waivers approved to restrict the purchase of unhealthy foods and drinks with SNAP benefits. The results are the same even if the legislation is slightly different.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Facing SNAP Restrictions — How This Could Affect Your Benefits

