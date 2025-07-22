Personal Finance

10 States That Face the Harshest SNAP Cuts Under Trump’s New Bill

July 22, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Millions of Americans could soon see their food assistance slashed. President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” introduced large cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will affect families across the country.

Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

According to the Urban Institute, over 22 million families are expected to lose some or all of their SNAP benefits, with over 5 million affected households losing an average of $146 per month. The bill also introduces a new requirement: States must begin covering 5% to 25% of SNAP costs starting in 2028, depending on their payment error rates.

This cost-sharing model means that states with higher administrative errors will face deeper cuts. A Commonwealth Fund analysis projects that by 2029, some states will see significantly reduced federal SNAP funding, noting that the bill was designed to cut funding disproportionately in certain states.

Based on this analysis, these are the 10 states that are facing the deepest SNAP cuts.

Also see states where people are most likely to benefit from the SALT changes in Trump’s bill.

Colorful store facades and cafe in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA on a sunny day.

New Mexico

  • Funding loss: $479 million
  • Relative reduction: -43.9%

Also See: 9 Tax Credits That’ll Get Bigger — or Smaller — With Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Explore More: 3 Ways Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Save the Wealthy Thousands

Large boat going under the suspension bridge at Wheeling, West Virginia.

West Virginia

  • Funding loss: $262 million
  • Relative reduction: -43.6%

See More: Here’s How Much Every Tax Bracket Would Gain — Or Lose — Under Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

View of the Atlanta skyline on a beautiful night.

Georgia

  • Funding loss: $1.49 billion
  • Relative reduction: -43%
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Funding loss: $112 million
  • Relative reduction: -41.6%
Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA - April 4, 2022: Daytime view of the Casino Pier and shops on the boardwalk along the beach.

New Jersey

  • Funding loss: $846 million
  • Relative reduction: -41.4%
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

Mississippi

  • Funding loss: $367 million
  • Relative reduction: -41.1%

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Help or Hurt Your Financial Situation?

Downtown of Indianapolis by Indiana Central Canal.

Indiana

  • Funding loss: $603 million
  • Relative reduction: -39.6%
St. Joseph Michigan

Michigan

  • Funding loss: $1.29 billion
  • Relative reduction: -39.6%
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA - April 27, 2018: Daytime view of shops and buildings along S Main Street in the historic Rose District.

Oklahoma

  • Funding loss: $628 million
  • Relative reduction: -39.3%
Columbia, Missouri, USA at The University of Missouri.

Missouri

  • Funding loss: $630 million
  • Relative reduction: -39.3%

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from The Commonwealth Fund.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States That Face the Harshest SNAP Cuts Under Trump’s New Bill

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.