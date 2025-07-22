Millions of Americans could soon see their food assistance slashed. President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” introduced large cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will affect families across the country.

According to the Urban Institute, over 22 million families are expected to lose some or all of their SNAP benefits, with over 5 million affected households losing an average of $146 per month. The bill also introduces a new requirement: States must begin covering 5% to 25% of SNAP costs starting in 2028, depending on their payment error rates.

This cost-sharing model means that states with higher administrative errors will face deeper cuts. A Commonwealth Fund analysis projects that by 2029, some states will see significantly reduced federal SNAP funding, noting that the bill was designed to cut funding disproportionately in certain states.

Based on this analysis, these are the 10 states that are facing the deepest SNAP cuts.

New Mexico

Funding loss: $479 million

$479 million Relative reduction: -43.9%

West Virginia

Funding loss: $262 million

$262 million Relative reduction: -43.6%

Georgia

Funding loss: $1.49 billion

$1.49 billion Relative reduction: -43%

Delaware

Funding loss: $112 million

$112 million Relative reduction: -41.6%

New Jersey

Funding loss: $846 million

$846 million Relative reduction: -41.4%

Mississippi

Funding loss: $367 million

$367 million Relative reduction: -41.1%

Indiana

Funding loss: $603 million

$603 million Relative reduction: -39.6%

Michigan

Funding loss: $1.29 billion

$1.29 billion Relative reduction: -39.6%

Oklahoma

Funding loss: $628 million

$628 million Relative reduction: -39.3%

Missouri

Funding loss: $630 million

$630 million Relative reduction: -39.3%

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from The Commonwealth Fund.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States That Face the Harshest SNAP Cuts Under Trump’s New Bill

