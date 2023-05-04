10 Southern Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

If you're looking for a mix of Southern charm, affordable housing and ample job opportunities, there are a few cities that will fit the bill.

GOBankingRates identified the top Southern cities for cheap housing and job availability by analyzing the 200 biggest housing markets in the U.S. as identified by Zillow across several factors, including the typical home value and monthly rent as of February 2023, as well as its metro statistical area unemployment rate, as sourced from December 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The cities included in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all of the above factors.

Here's a look at the Southern cities where you can find affordable places to live and steady employment.

1. Birmingham, Alabama

Typical home value: $90,289

$90,289 Typical rent: $1,184

$1,184 2022 unemployment rate: 2.0%

2. Huntsville, Alabama

Typical home value: $257,800

$257,800 Typical rent: $1,434

$1,434 2022 unemployment rate: 1.8%

3. Montgomery, Alabama

Typical home value: $127,789

$127,789 Typical rent: $1,168

$1,168 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%

4. Oklahoma City

Typical home value: $193,301

$193,301 Typical rent: $1,215

$1,215 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4%

5. Tallahassee, Florida

6. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Typical home value: $186,905

$186,905 Typical rent: $1,166

$1,166 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7%

7. Gainesville, Florida

Typical home value: $300,135

$300,135 Typical rent: $1,626

$1,626 2022 unemployment rate: 2.0%

8. Little Rock, Arkansas

Typical home value: $185,392

$185,392 Typical rent: $1,095

$1,095 2022 unemployment rate: 2.8%

9. Roanoke, Virginia

Typical home value: $233,846

$233,846 Typical rent: $1,207

$1,207 2022 unemployment rate: 2.6%

10. Pensacola, Florida

Typical home value: $238,068

$238,068 Typical rent: $1,572

$1,572 2022 unemployment rate: 2.3%

Methodology: In order to identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the top 200 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. To be considered for ranking, each city had to have data available on: (1) its February 2023 typical home value, according to Zillow, (2) its February 2023 typical monthly rent, according to Zillow and (3) its Metro Statistical Area unemployment rate, according to the December 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The 65 cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all 3 of the above factors. The highlighted cities were then scored on all three factors and ranked against each other, with factors (1) and (2) carrying half as much weight as factor (3). All data was collected on and up to date as of March 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Southern Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.