10 Southern Cities Where Home Prices Will Plummet by 2026

Across the U.S., home inventory is way up, helping level the playing field — to an extent — for buyers. In the South, inventory was up nearly 30% in June, according to a report by Realtor.com. Thanks in part to the inventory boost, home prices in some Southern areas are softening.
Check Out: 7 Cities With Homes Expected To Plummet in Value in the Second Half of 2025
Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
In May, Zillow economists published their updated 12-month forecast and found that among the 300 largest U.S. metro area housing markets, the South is expected to see the weakest home appreciation between April 2025 and April 2026. These are the 10 cities in the South where home values are anticipated to drop the most over the next eight months.
10. Odessa, Texas
- Average home value in June 2025: $246,357
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -5.3%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $13,057
Learn More: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025
9. Monroe, Louisiana
- Average home value in June 2025: $148,050
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -5.5%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $8,142
8. Midland, Texas
- Average home value in June 2025: $326,734
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -6.1%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $19,930
7. Beaumont, Texas
- Average home value in June 2025: $163,426
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -6.2%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $10,132
6. Shreveport, Louisiana
- Average home value in June 2025: $135,592
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -6.9%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $9,356
5. Lafayette, Louisiana
- Average home value in June 2025: $222,435
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -7%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $15,570
4. New Orleans
- Average home value in June 2025: $247,205
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -7.1%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $17,552
3. Alexandria, Louisiana
- Average home value in June 2025: $134,427
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -7.5%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $10,082
2. Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Average home value in June 2025: $204,918
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -8.4%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $17,213
1. Houma, Louisiana
- Average home value in June 2025: $190,322
- Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -10.2%
- Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $19,413
More From GOBankingRates
- 7 McDonald's Toys Worth Way More Today
- 4 Companies as Much as Tripling Prices Due To Tariffs
- Use This Checklist to See if Your Family is Financially Secure
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Southern Cities Where Home Prices Will Plummet by 2026
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.