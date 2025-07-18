10 Southern Cities Where Home Prices Will Plummet by 2026

Across the U.S., home inventory is way up, helping level the playing field — to an extent — for buyers. In the South, inventory was up nearly 30% in June, according to a report by Realtor.com. Thanks in part to the inventory boost, home prices in some Southern areas are softening.

In May, Zillow economists published their updated 12-month forecast and found that among the 300 largest U.S. metro area housing markets, the South is expected to see the weakest home appreciation between April 2025 and April 2026. These are the 10 cities in the South where home values are anticipated to drop the most over the next eight months.

10. Odessa, Texas

Average home value in June 2025: $246,357

$246,357 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -5.3%

-5.3% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $13,057

9. Monroe, Louisiana

Average home value in June 2025: $148,050

$148,050 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -5.5%

-5.5% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $8,142

8. Midland, Texas

Average home value in June 2025: $326,734

$326,734 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -6.1%

-6.1% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $19,930

7. Beaumont, Texas

Average home value in June 2025: $163,426

$163,426 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -6.2%

-6.2% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $10,132

6. Shreveport, Louisiana

Average home value in June 2025: $135,592

$135,592 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -6.9%

-6.9% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $9,356

5. Lafayette, Louisiana

Average home value in June 2025: $222,435

$222,435 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -7%

-7% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $15,570

4. New Orleans

Average home value in June 2025: $247,205

$247,205 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -7.1%

-7.1% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $17,552

3. Alexandria, Louisiana

Average home value in June 2025: $134,427

$134,427 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -7.5%

-7.5% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $10,082

2. Lake Charles, Louisiana

Average home value in June 2025: $204,918

$204,918 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -8.4%

-8.4% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $17,213

1. Houma, Louisiana

Average home value in June 2025: $190,322

$190,322 Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -10.2%

-10.2% Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $19,413

