Personal Finance

10 Southern Cities Where Home Prices Will Plummet by 2026

July 18, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

Across the U.S., home inventory is way up, helping level the playing field — to an extent — for buyers. In the South, inventory was up nearly 30% in June, according to a report by Realtor.com. Thanks in part to the inventory boost, home prices in some Southern areas are softening. 

Check Out: 7 Cities With Homes Expected To Plummet in Value in the Second Half of 2025

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

In May, Zillow economists published their updated 12-month forecast and found that among the 300 largest U.S. metro area housing markets, the South is expected to see the weakest home appreciation between April 2025 and April 2026. These are the 10 cities in the South where home values are anticipated to drop the most over the next eight months

10. Odessa, Texas

  • Average home value in June 2025: $246,357
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -5.3%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $13,057

Learn More: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

9. Monroe, Louisiana 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $148,050
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -5.5%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $8,142

8. Midland, Texas  

  • Average home value in June 2025: $326,734 
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -6.1%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $19,930

7. Beaumont, Texas

  • Average home value in June 2025: $163,426
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -6.2%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $10,132

6. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Average home value in June 2025: $135,592  
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -6.9%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $9,356

5. Lafayette, Louisiana 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $222,435
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -7%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $15,570 

4. New Orleans 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $247,205 
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -7.1%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $17,552 

3. Alexandria, Louisiana 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $134,427
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -7.5%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $10,082  

2. Lake Charles, Louisiana 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $204,918 
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -8.4%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $17,213

1. Houma, Louisiana 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $190,322
  • Projected decrease in value by April 2026, percentage: -10.2%
  • Projected decrease in value, in dollars: $19,413

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Southern Cities Where Home Prices Will Plummet by 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.