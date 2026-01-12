10 Smart Ways to Spend 2025 FSA Funds Before Time Runs Out for Good

Key Points

There's a strict deadline for spending FSA money.

Some employers offer an extension until March 15 for those who didn't spend all their money last year.

Dental care and medications are two possible ways to spend your FSA funds.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Flexible spending accounts can be great if your employer offers one. You get to put away pre-tax money to cover qualifying healthcare costs. This can help you keep your monthly expenses down, since you get a tax break on the money you're using to pay for medical services.

Sadly, unlike with an HSA, there's a deadline for spending the funds, and you risk losing the money if you don't use it. The deadline for spending most 2025 FSA contributions was Dec. 31, 2025. However, you may still have options to spend some or all of the money -- but time is running out fast.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's what you need to know about the rules, along with some tips on what to spend your unused FSA money on, if you still have the chance.

You have to spend FSA money, or you lose it

Unfortunately, FSAs are different from HSAs, and most other accounts you contribute to with pretax money.

While investing HSA contributions is allowed, it is not possible to do so with FSA contributions. In fact, the money you put into your flexible spending account generally has to be spent in the calendar year that you make the contribution, with two possible exceptions:

Your employer may offer up to a 2.5-month grace period until March 15 to spend the money.

Your employer may allow you to roll over a small amount of the funds (up to $660 from the 2025 plan year could roll over to 2026).

Not all plans allow either of these options, so you'll need to ask your employer what the rules are for your plan. If yours offers a grace period and you didn't spend all your 2025 FSA contributions, you may need to act quickly to do so before March.

10 ways to spend your FSA money before the March deadline

If you have a good amount of cash left over in your FSA, what can you spend it on? Here are 10 potential things to buy that could be a good use of your contributed dollars.

Dental care, including cleanings or fillings Over-the-counter meds A vision exam and a new pair of glasses Bandages or first-aid equipment Chiropractic care Contact lenses or lens solution Cough drops Flu shots or other vaccines Menstrual products Massage therapy

These are just some of the many different kinds of medical services or over-the-counter products related to your health that you could spend your unused FSA funds on.

FSA Feds has a comprehensive list of eligible products and services. You can check the list to see if items that you use regularly are on it. If so, act by the end of the grace period, so you don't waste the hard-earned money that you contributed.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.