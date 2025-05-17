10 Small Cities in the South Where Homes Are Rapidly Gaining Value

A home is often considered a good investment because of its likelihood to appreciate in value over the years. Some areas see more radical upticks in value (and, with it, sales price) than others. Take La Crescenta-Montrose, a city in Los Angeles, with a livability score of 71 out of 100. The average home value in May 2025 was $1,351,730 — up 1.8% over the year prior. In just 365 days, the home appreciated by more than 24,000.

Now, we tend to not see home values appreciate as rapidly in small Southern cities as we do in Los Angeles suburbs — but sometimes we do. In fact, sometimes we see far more substantial appreciation in just as short a window of time. GOBankingRates analyzed smaller towns to find the Southern cities where your home is on track to gain value. Home shoppers and real estate investors, it’s time to put these baby metros on your real estate radar — and to keep your eye on Kentucky in general.

10. Owingsville, Kentucky

Population: 1,977

1,977 2020 average home value: $94,407

$94,407 2024 average home value: $147,178

$147,178 2025 average home value: $163,573

9. Carlisle, Kentucky

Population: 3,536

3,536 2020 average home value: $89,185

$89,185 2024 average home value: $131,897

$131,897 2025 average home value: $149,031

8. Grayson, Kentucky

Population: 3,820

3,820 2020 average home value: $92,424

$92,424 2024 average home value: $136,325

$136,325 2025 average home value: $154,251

7. Greensburg, Kentucky

Population: 2,218

2,218 2020 average home value: $92,090

$92,090 2024 average home value: $139,493

$139,493 2025 average home value: $156,925

6. Whitesburg, Kentucky

Population: 1,998

1,998 2020 average home value: $52,117

$52,117 2024 average home value: $66,327

$66,327 2025 average home value: $78,249

5. Stanton, Kentucky

Population: 3,211

3,211 2020 average home value: $92,480

$92,480 2024 average home value: $150,522

$150,522 2025 average home value: $168,140

4. Pembroke, Georgia

Population: 2,628

2,628 2020 average home value: $133,782

$133,782 2024 average home value: $235,868

$235,868 2025 average home value: $259,071

3. Tompkinsville, Kentucky

Population: 2,672

2,672 2020 average home value: $66,190

$66,190 2024 average home value: $112,995

$112,995 2025 average home value: $127,071

2. Beattyville, Kentucky

Population: 1,948

1,948 2020 average home value: $78,370

$78,370 2024 average home value: $123,222

$123,222 2025 average home value: $141,848

1. Olive Hill, Kentucky

Population: 1,488

1,488 2020 average home value: $67,385

$67,385 2024 average home value: $109,772

$109,772 2025 average home value: $125,579

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed smaller towns to find the cities where your home will gain value. Using the Zillow Home Value Index from February 2020, 2024 and 2025, the percentage change in home values was calculated. The cities with a larger increase than the national average were kept for this study. Using the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the total population can be sourced and cities with no more than 7,500 people were kept for this study. The 1-year and 5-year percent change in home values were calculated and were each scored with the highest score being the best. The cities were sorted to show the smaller cities where your home value will gain value. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 28, 2025.

