10 Simple Tips For Funding A 529 Plan

Saving for your child’s future can impact yours if you’re not careful. Before you start putting money away for your child’s college savings in a 529 plan or another type of account, look for easy ways to fund it without dramatically impacting your life.

These can be small decisions—like directing credit card rewards toward college savings—or something bigger. Patricia Roberts, author of Route 529: A Parent’s Guide to Saving for College and Career Training with 529 Plans, says her family saved by keeping the same car they had when her child was born until he went off to college.

“As long as it still ran well, there was no need to replace it,” she says.

You may not need or have to do something as dramatic to fund your child’s education. But try these tips to maximize college savings.

Related: Best 529 College Savings Plans

1. Review Tax Benefits First

One of the easiest ways to boost college savings is with state tax deductions and credits. This can be among the most lucrative benefits of a 529 plan on top of its already tax-free investment status. Depending on your state (and the state plan you invest in), you may qualify for an annual state tax deduction of up to $20,000. Check your state’s tax deduction rules before choosing another state’s plan.

Why does the state tax deduction matter if you can’t afford to stash away more than $100 per month? It matters because you’re planning long term and you don’t want to miss out on any free money. If you saved $1,200 in a year and your income tax rate is 5%, the state would essentially give you back $60 annually. In 10 years, you’d save $600 plus earnings on investments.

2. Review Your Budget

Odds are you have excess spending somewhere in your budget—anything from subscriptions you forget to cancel to overpaying on automobile or home insurance premiums. Make time to review your budget and clear out spending that doesn’t contribute to your life.

“We examined our family budget from time to time to see if there were expenditures we could lower or eliminate,” Roberts says. “Our son was in middle school when he suggested we eliminate our cable service. We replaced it with a TV antenna and a less expensive streaming service and saved $2,000 per year that we deposited into his 529 plan account.”

You don’t have to do it annually, but take stock of what you’re paying for and why every so often. You may even be able to find cheap car insurance that doesn’t force you to sacrifice quality. Finally, compare cable and phone options to get the best deal. You may be surprised how easy it can be to find an extra $20 to $100 per month that could be stashed away in college savings.

3. Reallocate Early Childhood Expenses

One of the easiest ways to find money for college savings is by reallocating money you used to spend on goods and services your child no longer needs. When your child has been potty trained, you can take the $500 to $900 in diapers you spent annually and put it toward college, for example. And imagine all that money you can save once daycare is no longer a required weekly expenditure.

4. Set Up Automatic Investing

When you sign up for a 529 plan account, you’ll likely be able to automatically transfer money from your bank account to the college savings plan on a regular schedule. Consider choosing an amount low enough that you can consistently afford the contribution. You can always make extra contributions when you can or increase the automatic transfer amount if you get a salary increase.

“Upon returning to my job from maternity leave, I set up payroll deduction to a 529 account,” Roberts says. “Not having the money pass through my hands eliminated the possibility that it would be spent on other things.”

Remember, though, that some plans set a minimum contribution amount. For example, New York’s 529 Advisor-Guided College Savings Plan requires a $1,000 minimum initial contribution and a $25 minimum monthly recurring contribution. Meanwhile, the Florida 529 Savings Plan requires neither minimum initial nor ongoing contributions. Make sure to learn your plan’s requirements before opening an account.

5. Reinvest Credit Card Rewards

Deposit cash back you’ve earned from your credit cards into your 529 plan account. The best part is you could still get an income tax deduction from your state on the money you earn and deposit.

6. Deposit Shopping Rebates

Shopping and cash rebate sites let you earn cash back from online purchases. The money can easily add up to boost your account without buying items you normally wouldn’t.

There are even sites and services specifically designed to boost your college savings. Upromise is a company that offers a shopping loyalty program designed to earn cash back for college savings. You can use the Upromise site as your first stop when buying everything from diapers to plane tickets. The firm also offers a credit card that automatically deposits cash back rewards into your designated 529 account.

7. Accept 529 Plan Gifts

One of the least financially stressful ways to accumulate college savings is by asking for 529 plan deposits as gifts for your student’s birthday, graduation and holidays.

You may be able to send gifts directly to the saving plan account—as long as the person writing the check knows to include the account number and the beneficiary’s name—or through a service like Ugift, which allows contributors to send gifts to account holders without having to know the account number.

“Between birth and age 18, there will be at least 40 gift-giving occasions when friends and family could make contributions to your child’s college account,” Roberts says. “If 10 friends and family members contribute just $25 per occasion, you could have over $14,000 toward college, assuming a 5% annual rate of return.”

8. Use Your Workplace Bonuses

If you get holiday or other workplace bonuses, you may decide to take a percentage of the bonus and deposit it into your student’s 529 plan account. Your employer may also offer a college savings boost as a fringe benefit.

“An increasing number of employers are considering contributions to 529 college savings accounts as a voluntary workplace benefit, and others are beginning to acknowledge births and adoptions with a gift card toward a 529 plan account,” Roberts says.

Contact your workplace’s human resources office to see what help they may offer.

9. Round Up Your Purchases

Your bank may let you use a debit card to round up your purchases to the nearest dollar and then deposit the change into a savings account.

Bank of America, for example, offers its Keep the Change program, which allows you to transfer the rounded-up change from your checking account to either your savings account or your child’s. The investing app Acorn offers a similar program through its debit card, which automatically transfers rounded-up money from your checking account to your investment account in $5 increments.

10. Use Actual Spare Change

It’s not uncommon for families to have a piggy-bank strategy for college savings. The best part? Piggy-banking can become a lesson for your children in budgeting. For instance, you could get a piggy bank that divides money into four separate funds: save, spend, donate and invest.

“Twice annually, we took our son to cash in the coins he diligently saved in his piggy bank and this enabled us to deposit a total of $600 a year on average into his college savings account,” Roberts says.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.