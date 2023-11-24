10 Signs You Need To Add Another Full-Time Paycheck

Deciding when to add another full-time paycheck to your income can be a significant decision and something you shouldn’t take lightly.

There are many factors to consider, like whether you’re able to cover basic living expenses or are accumulating debt. According to experts, there are specific signs that can tell you whether you need to make that change. For example, if you’re finding it difficult to balance supporting dependents, paying off loans and saving for various goals with your current income, an additional paycheck may be the solution.

Maximize Your Paycheck: Best Banks for Early Direct Deposit

Find Out: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

“Most people experience spikes in monthly expenses when having kids or buying houses that significantly stretch their monthly budgets,” said Joe Osborn, finance and business editor at DealAid. He noted that if you see that you’re in the negative by about $2,000 or more every month without any expectations for income raises at your current job, it might be time for you to get another full-time job to make sure you stay out of debt.

Whether you’re hoping to save for a down payment on a home, funding your children’s education or building a retirement nest egg, a higher income allows you to achieve these goals more quickly. Here are more signs to keep in mind to help you make this decision.

You’re Living Paycheck to Paycheck

If you find yourself anxiously waiting for your next paycheck to arrive just so you can pay your bills and cover your basic expenses, it’s a clear sign that you need an additional full-time paycheck.

“Living paycheck to paycheck is not only stressful, but it also leaves you vulnerable to unexpected emergencies or financial setbacks,” said Ricardo Pina, finance expert and founder of The Modest Wallet. “You won’t get to enjoy financial stability and security until you have enough income to cover your expenses comfortably.”

Keith Sant, founder and CEO of Kind House Buyers, agrees that it can be incredibly stressful and unhealthy to live in a constant state of financial instability. “Adding another source of income can help alleviate some of the financial strain and provide some much-needed stability.”

See: 100 Passive Income Ideas To Help You Make Money After a Layoff

You’re Struggling With Debt

Debt is a major burden that can weigh heavily on your finances, relationships and mental health. If you’re barely keeping up with minimum payments or drowning in credit card debt, Pina said it’s time to consider adding another full-time paycheck. “With more income, you can pay off your debts faster and even save for the future.”

According to Sherman Standberry, licensed CPA and managing partner at My CPA Coach, if you’re relying on loans to cover daily expenses and your debt is steadily increasing, you need to increase your income and manage your debt effectively.

You’re Unable To Save Money

Experts agree that saving money is crucial for achieving financial goals and building a strong financial foundation. If you find yourself unable to save any money or struggling to save even a small amount each month, it’s a sign that you need an additional full-time paycheck, said Pina. With more income, you can start building an emergency fund, saving for retirement or investing in your future.

You Can’t Afford Your Desired Lifestyle

“Whether it’s traveling, buying a homeor pursuing a hobby, we all have different aspirations and dreams,” Pina highlighted.

“However, if you find yourself constantly sacrificing your desires because of financial limitations, it’s time to consider adding another full-time paycheck,” he explained, noting that more income means more options and the ability to afford the lifestyle you desire without worrying about going into debt.

You Have No Room for Professional or Financial Growth

If you feel like you’ve hit a ceiling in terms of your current salary and career, adding another full-time paycheck can be a great way to continue growing financially, said Sant. “By diversifying your income streams, you can open up new opportunities for advancement and increase your overall earning potential.”

Standberry agrees. “If your current job doesn’t offer opportunities for growth or advancement and you’re not earning enough, seeking another full-time job in a field with more potential could be beneficial.”

Your Job Is Unstable

Sant observed that in today’s uncertain economy, job security is becoming increasingly rare. “If you are currently in a job that is unstable or at risk of layoffs, it may be wise to start looking for another full-time paycheck to add to your income,” he explained, noting this will not only provide a safety net, but that in case you do lose your job, it will also give you more financial stability and peace of mind.

You Have Long-Term Financial Goals

Whether it’s buying a house, paying off debt or saving for retirement, adding another full-time paycheck can help you reach your long-term financial goals faster. By increasing your income, experts say you can save more and potentially retire earlier or achieve other financial milestones sooner.

Lack of Benefits

Part-time jobs and side gigs often don’t provide benefits like health insurance, retirement plans or paid time off. If you’re in need of these benefits and your current job doesn’t offer them, Standberry said that another full-time job might be necessary.

Over-Reliance on Unstable Income

“Side gigs and part-time jobs can provide supplemental income, but they’re often less stable and predictable than full-time employment,” said Standberry. He added that if you find yourself overly dependent on irregular income, you should look into more stable, full-time work.

You’re Not Investing

Investments have the potential to grow over time and contribute significantly to your long-term financial goals. With a higher income, you can take advantage of more investment opportunities, like real estate, stocks, mutual funds or starting your own business.

Another full-time paycheck can also allow you to invest in education or skill development that can ultimately make you more marketable in your field and increase your earning potential over time.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Signs You Need To Add Another Full-Time Paycheck

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.