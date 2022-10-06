10 Side Hustles That Can Actually Make You Money

A side hustle can increase your income and help you become more financially independent. In addition to helping you diversify your revenue streams, many are motivated to develop a new skill or do something they enjoy.

According to a recent study, 1 in 3 Americans (34%) have a side hustle. Of those who have a side hustle, two-thirds (67%) started one within the past five years, and 3 out of 10 (31%) started a side hustle during the pandemic. The trend is growing, with another 1 out of 4 planning to start one soon.

Top side hustles

There are many side hustles that can actually make you money. Here are 10 of them:

1. Freelance writing

If you have a knack for writing, you could earn money by writing articles or blog posts for clients. Freelance writing is a great way to make money because there is always a demand for writers. There are a number of different sites where you can find freelance writing gigs. You can also find freelance writing jobs online or by networking with local businesses.

2. Virtual assistant

Virtual assistants are in high demand and can make good money by providing administrative support to businesses and individuals. If you have strong administrative skills, this could be a great side hustle for you.

3. Dog walking/pet sitting

If you love animals, this is a great way to make some extra cash. Dog walking is a great side hustle because there is always a need for dog walkers. You can start your own dog walking business or offer your services to local pet owners. You can also sign up with companies like Rover or Wag! to walk dogs or provide pet-sitting services.

4. Ride-sharing/delivery

With companies like Uber and Lyft, you can earn money by driving people around town. You can also make money by delivering food or other items for companies like Uber One or DoorDash.

5. Social media and online marketing

With the rise of social media, businesses are increasingly looking for help with their social media presence. You can offer your services as a social media manager or strategist to help them grow their online following and promote their products and services. You can find online marketing jobs on freelancing websites, or you can start your own business and offer your services to clients.

6. Freelance graphic design/web design/programming

Do you have skills in graphic design, web design, or programming? There are always businesses in need of freelance designers, so this could be a great side hustle for you. You can offer your services on sites like Fiverr.

7. Tutoring

Do you have expertise in a particular subject? You can sign up to tutor students online or in person through sites like Tutor.com or Preply.

8. Personal trainer/yoga instructor

If you're into fitness, personal training or yoga instruction are both great side hustles. You can set your own rates and schedule your sessions around your other commitments.

9. Sell items online

You can start by selling things you don't need anymore or sell handmade crafts or goods online. You can do some research to find popular products you can purchase cheaper at sites like Alibaba then resell them.

10. Data entry

This is a simple way to make money online by entering data into online forms or document files. There are a number of different companies that offer data entry jobs, such as Clickworker and Task Rabbit.

When it comes to making money, most people think of their day jobs. These side hustles can help you make some extra cash on the side. A side hustle is also a great way to test out a business idea while keeping your day job. It offers the best of both worlds while putting extra cash in your bank account.

