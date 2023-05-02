10 Side Gigs That Can Help Make You Richer in 2023, According to Shopify

Want to earn extra money, but not sure which side hustles are actually worth the effort?

There are hundreds of ways to make money on the side, but some pay much more than others and can help you stack more cash in your savings or investment accounts. If you pick the right side hustle, it can even make more than your day job (eventually).

Recently, online store platform Shopify shared dozens of popular side hustles that you can start today, and we’ve narrowed it down to the most valuable ones that can get you paid more and not waste your time. Here are 10 side gigs that can help make you richer in 2023.

Rideshare

Potential monthly income: $1,200

Becoming a rideshare driver is pretty easy, and the income can actually be quite good. To join Uber, Lyft or another rideshare company, you simply need a qualifying vehicle, need to meet the local minimum age requirement, have at least one year of licensed driving experience (three years if under age 25) and pass a screening process. Once approved, you can join the program, download the app and start earning.

If you drive after work for a few hours per day, you can easily work 10-15 hours per week, and the hourly pay can be around $20, depending on your location. At that rate, you can earn $1,200 per month on the side (assuming 60 hours per month).

Sell Photography

Potential monthly income: $500 to $1,000

If you like to take beautiful photos and ever wondered whether someone would pay for your pictures, the answer is probably yes. Stock photo sites such as Getty Images, Shutterstock and iStockPhoto allow you to upload your photos and license them to be used for advertising and content publishing. You can earn a percentage of each photo sale, sometimes up to 40%, depending on your licensing model.

You also can sell physical prints of your photos or even put them on items like coffee mugs or T-shirts. You can sell these items on sites such as Etsy, which let you list and promote your photos (and items) in their online marketplace.

While the income varies for selling photos, you can easily earn $500 to $1,000 per month if you market your photos well.

Food Delivery

Potential monthly income: $1,200

Grocery delivery has become a popular way to earn extra cash and, unlike rideshare companies, there are no vehicle requirements. You need to apply online (or in the app), submit your personal information and undergo a background check to qualify.

Once approved, you can sign into the app and start picking up delivery jobs. You simply choose a nearby delivery request, show up at the store or restaurant, pick up the food and deliver it to your client. You can earn delivery fees and tips for your service.

Similar to rideshare jobs, hourly pay averages about $20. At that rate, you can earn $1,200 per month on the side (assuming 60 hours per month).

Sell Digital Products

Potential monthly income: $5,000

Selling digital products is one of the best ways to earn money on the side. You don’t have to worry about inventory or shipping your product (it’s all online), and you can create it and sell it from the comfort of your home.

Some examples of digital products you can sell are printables, worksheets, online courses or even music. You can sell these products on an online marketplace like Etsy or build your own online store with a website builder like WordPress or Shopify.

If you learn how to market your products well, you can earn $5,000 or more per month.

Social Media Sponsorships

Potential monthly income: $2,000 or more

Social media has become one of the most powerful marketing tools for brands, and they pay good money to influencers who promote their products. If you have a decent-sized social media following on a single platform, you may be able to earn good money from sponsorships.

While there is no stated minimum amount of followers or engagement required for social media sponsorship, many brands want to see at least 10,000 followers on a single platform. If your message aligns with their branding, you can earn a tidy sum just mentioning the product.

Social Media Sponsorships can pay anywhere from a few hundred dollars to thousands per month.

Online Shop (Handmade Goods)

Potential monthly income: $2,000 or more

If you are crafty, you might be able to make good money by starting an online shop and selling your handmade goods. Whether you use Etsy, Amazon or build your own shop, selling things like T-shirts, mugs, artwork and other handmade items is a fun side hustle that allows you to be creative and earn money at the same time.

While you can easily make hundreds of dollars per month selling items online, you need to account for material, shipping and returns as well. A well-run online shop can generate thousands of dollars per month with good marketing and customer service.

Airbnb (Short-Term Rentals)

Potential monthly income: $1,000 to $2,000

If you have some extra space in your house or simply want to rent it while you’re out of town, listing your property on Airbnb or VRBO can be a lucrative side hustle. The more desirable the location, the more money you can charge, too.

Airbnb has become a very popular way to make money with your home, and you can even rent out just a room (or a converted garage). You can charge hundreds of dollars per night. While Airbnb does take a cut of the earnings, you can easily earn over $1,000 per month by renting out your home.

Podcasting

Potential monthly income: $1,000 to $2,000

Podcasts are more popular than ever, and they are surprisingly easy to start. With a $50 USB microphone, free recording software and free podcasting platforms available, you can quickly start building an audience with just your voice.

Once you have a decent following, you can earn money by promoting affiliate products, selling your own products, books or courses or by getting brand sponsorship. You can earn $1,000 per month even with a smaller loyal audience and quickly ramp up your earnings once you pick up a few sponsors.

Dropshipping

Potential monthly income: $1,000

Dropshipping is the business of creating an online store to promote products that are manufactured by a third party and shipped directly to customers. If you like online marketing and creating a well-designed website, you can start up a dropshipping business.

Dropshipping works best with trendy products that already have some hype around them. Your goal is to find a manufacturer that will sell you items at a lower price, and then you price them higher and get people to buy through your online store.

Dropshipping is competitive, but if you are able to create and market your store well, you can easily earn $1,000 or more per month on the side.

Online Tutoring

Potential monthly income: $900

Online tutoring has exploded in popularity with the massive move to online school and remote work for parents. Platforms like TutorOcean and Cambly make it easy to teach students remotely without the need for a bachelor’s degree or teaching certificate.

If you tutor for a few hours per day, you can easily work 10-15 hours per week, and the hourly pay can be around $10 to $15. At that rate, you can earn up to $900 per month (assuming 60 hours per month).

Bottom Line

There are tons of ways to earn money on the side. If you pick the right side hustle, it can become a lucrative way to earn hundreds or even thousands of extra dollars per month.

Let’s be honest: All of the worthwhile side hustles take some work. But if you put in the time to build a side business well, it can generate income that you can use to pay off debt, invest and save more.

