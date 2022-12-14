10 Shockingly Expensive Items You Can Buy at Costco

Many of the stories you hear about Costco are how much someone saved on their favorite bulk buys. But Costco's reputation as good for your finances hides another -- far more expensive -- side.

Believe it or not, Costco also sells some very fancy luxury items that could easily blow the limit on your credit cards. From gourmet coffee machines to indoor golf courses, Costco really does have it all. Take a look.

1. $1,500 face treatment

You may think you spend a lot of money on face creams and unguents, but it's probably nothing compared to the $1,500 La Prairie Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Protocol you can get at Costco. Think $1,500 is too much money to battle fine lines and wrinkles? The Costco price really is a bargain: La Prairie and most department stores actually slap a $2,075 price tag on this set!

2. $1,800 Christmas tree

Even the most holiday-loving home decorator would probably blink at the cost of this tree. The 15-foot tall pre-lit Radiant Micro LED tree features 6,000 total LED lights with five lighting functions. It also comes with a locking metal tree stand, as well as a remote control with a dimmer switch. (Holiday spirit not included.)

3. $2,400 coffee machine

Coffee lovers will go a long way towards brewing the perfect cup, but this $2,400 coffee machine might be pushing it. Still, the Jura S8 Automatic Coffee Machine does have a lot of bells and whistles for the money, offering 15 specialty drink recipes with one-touch settings, a precision coffee grinder, and a professional-quality frother.

4. $8,000 massage chair

A good massage can help all your tension melt away. But if you're like me, paying $8,000 for a Kyota Nokori M980 Syner-D Massage Chair would add tension to my life rather than relieve it. If the price tag doesn't scare you off, however, you'll love the full-length "neck-to-glutes" massage, feet rollers, and touchscreen tablet with voice commands.

5. $11,800 appliance set

Sure, appliances are expensive -- but they're not usually almost $12,000 expensive. This top-of-the-line set might be worth it for serious cooks, as this LG Signature set is certainly full of features. The dual-fuel range offers a gas cooktop and electric ovens (yes, it has two separate ovens), the fridge has voice commands and an automatic door, and the dishwasher has wifi -- because wi-not?

6. $17,000 backyard shed

For everyone who spent lockdown wishing for an extra 120 square feet, I introduce the Medano Studio Shed. This $17,000 backyard shed has full-lite glass french doors and Hardie siding. Make sure you have your tool-belt handy, though, as this is another thing that puts full emphasis on the do it yourself. The shed requires full assembly, the inside comes unfinished, there's no pre-wired electrics or lighting -- oh, and you don't get any kind of flooring.

7. $20,000 greenhouse

Avid gardeners may think $20,000 is a small price to pay for the 400 square feet of growing space they can get out of the Exaco Riga XL Professional Greenhouse. You'll get 16 mm thick panels and commercial grade ventilation, complete with automatic roof windows. Curbside delivery is included but you'll need to prepare the site and assemble the greenhouse yourself.

8. $20,000 golf simulator

If you've ever wished you could bring the golf course home, here's your chance for the bargain price of $20,000. The Foresight Sports Golf Simulator comes with a 92" X 148" screen for your included 30-course software package, as well as a hitting mat and synthetic turf. There's even a stand for the game-optimized PC, wireless keyboard, and mouse.

9. $170,000 hybrid sports car

One of the lesser-known parts of the Costco experience is Costco Auto, where you can get special pricing on cars at local dealers. While they have their share of average-priced cars, there are also a few outlandish options, too -- like this $170,000 2022 Acura NSX hybrid. This thing manages 21 miles per gallon (city) while toting around a 3.5-liter 6-cylinder engine. (Imagine buying an insurance policy for that thing!)

10. $350,000 diamond ring

If you're ever browsing Costco with a mortgage's worth of money to kill, you might consider picking up some jewelry. The $350,000 Pink Diamond Platinum Halo Ring, for example, has a 1.54 ct. center-cut pink diamond surrounded by, you guessed it, more diamonds. While that price includes the cost of shipping (they can't possibly mean by mail?!), sizing costs extra.

More to Costco than meets the eye

Next time you're loading up your cart at Costco, remember that the humble warehouse in front of you isn't the whole story. Costco has a surprising fancy alter ego with very expensive taste.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Brittney Myers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

