10 Safest Suburbs in the US — and How Much It Costs To Live in Each

Everyone wants to live somewhere safe, and in the suburbs are generally marketed to middle-class Americans as being safer than cities. It’s not untrue that living in the suburbs can be safer, crime-wise, than living in the cities, but suburban crime is on the rise. So, we have to keep in mind that there really is no place where nothing bad can happen to you.
Though crime is everywhere in the U.S, there are suburbs where your odds of being a crime victim are relatively low. SmartAsset ranked 360 U.S. towns within 45 minutes driving distance of a major city based on the rates of violent crime, property crime, drug overdoses, traffic deaths and excessive drinking to find America’s safest suburbs. These are the top 10 and what the cost of living looks like.
10. Frisco, Texas
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0052
- Property crime per capita: 0.0215
- Median household income: $146,158
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $125,280
9. McKinney, Texas
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0059
- Property crime per capita: 0.0152
- Median household income: $120,273
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $96,480
8. Edgewater, New Jersey
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0006
- Property crime per capita: 0.0142
- Median household income: $137,847
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $122,400
7. Layton, Utah
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0126
- Property crime per capita: 0.0267
- Median household income: $99,188
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $91,080
6. Buford, Georgia
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0028
- Property crime per capita: 0.0092
- Median household income: $71,598
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $82,800
5. Dacula, Georgia
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0017
- Property crime per capita: 0.0062
- Median household income: $74,900
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $82,800
4. Rockville, Maryland
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0064
- Property crime per capita: 0.0198
- Median household income: $122,384
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $108,360
3. Great Falls, Virginia
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0004
- Property crime per capita: 0.0032
- Median household income: $250,000+
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $268,920
2. Bethesda, Maryland
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0014
- Property crime per capita: 0.0197
- Median household income: $191,348
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $205,560
1. Lehi, Utah
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0072
- Property crime per capita: 0.0158
- Median household income: $125,860
- Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $108,720
