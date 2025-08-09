Personal Finance

10 Safest Suburbs in the US — and How Much It Costs To Live in Each

August 09, 2025 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

Everyone wants to live somewhere safe, and in the suburbs are generally marketed to middle-class Americans as being safer than cities. It’s not untrue that living in the suburbs can be safer, crime-wise, than living in the cities, but suburban crime is on the rise. So, we have to keep in mind that there really is no place where nothing bad can happen to you. 

Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Though crime is everywhere in the U.S, there are suburbs where your odds of being a crime victim are relatively low. SmartAsset ranked 360 U.S. towns within 45 minutes driving distance of a major city based on the rates of violent crime, property crime, drug overdoses, traffic deaths and excessive drinking to find America’s safest suburbs. These are the top 10 and what the cost of living looks like.

10. Frisco, Texas 

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0052
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0215
  • Median household income: $146,158
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $125,280

Explore More: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

9. McKinney, Texas 

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0059
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0152
  • Median household income: $120,273
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $96,480

8. Edgewater, New Jersey 

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0006
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0142
  • Median household income: $137,847
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $122,400

7. Layton, Utah

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0126
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0267
  • Median household income: $99,188
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $91,080

6. Buford, Georgia

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0028
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0092
  • Median household income: $71,598
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $82,800

5. Dacula, Georgia

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0017
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0062
  • Median household income: $74,900
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $82,800

4. Rockville, Maryland

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0064
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0198
  • Median household income: $122,384
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $108,360

3. Great Falls, Virginia 

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0004
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0032
  • Median household income: $250,000+
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $268,920

2. Bethesda, Maryland

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0014
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0197
  • Median household income: $191,348
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $205,560

1. Lehi, Utah

  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0072
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0158
  • Median household income: $125,860
  • Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $108,720

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Safest Suburbs in the US — and How Much It Costs To Live in Each

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.