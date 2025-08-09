10 Safest Suburbs in the US — and How Much It Costs To Live in Each

Everyone wants to live somewhere safe, and in the suburbs are generally marketed to middle-class Americans as being safer than cities. It’s not untrue that living in the suburbs can be safer, crime-wise, than living in the cities, but suburban crime is on the rise. So, we have to keep in mind that there really is no place where nothing bad can happen to you.

Though crime is everywhere in the U.S, there are suburbs where your odds of being a crime victim are relatively low. SmartAsset ranked 360 U.S. towns within 45 minutes driving distance of a major city based on the rates of violent crime, property crime, drug overdoses, traffic deaths and excessive drinking to find America’s safest suburbs. These are the top 10 and what the cost of living looks like.

10. Frisco, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 0.0052

0.0052 Property crime per capita: 0.0215

0.0215 Median household income: $146,158

$146,158 Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $125,280

9. McKinney, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 0.0059

0.0059 Property crime per capita: 0.0152

0.0152 Median household income: $120,273

$120,273 Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $96,480

8. Edgewater, New Jersey

Violent crime per capita: 0.0006

0.0006 Property crime per capita: 0.0142

0.0142 Median household income: $137,847

$137,847 Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $122,400

7. Layton, Utah

Violent crime per capita: 0.0126

0.0126 Property crime per capita: 0.0267

0.0267 Median household income: $99,188

$99,188 Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $91,080

6. Buford, Georgia

Violent crime per capita: 0.0028

0.0028 Property crime per capita: 0.0092

0.0092 Median household income: $71,598

$71,598 Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $82,800

5. Dacula, Georgia

Violent crime per capita: 0.0017

0.0017 Property crime per capita: 0.0062

0.0062 Median household income: $74,900

$74,900 Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $82,800

4. Rockville, Maryland

Violent crime per capita: 0.0064

0.0064 Property crime per capita: 0.0198

0.0198 Median household income: $122,384

$122,384 Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $108,360

3. Great Falls, Virginia

Violent crime per capita: 0.0004

0.0004 Property crime per capita: 0.0032

0.0032 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $268,920

2. Bethesda, Maryland

Violent crime per capita: 0.0014

0.0014 Property crime per capita: 0.0197

0.0197 Median household income: $191,348

$191,348 Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $205,560

1. Lehi, Utah

Violent crime per capita: 0.0072

0.0072 Property crime per capita: 0.0158

0.0158 Median household income: $125,860

$125,860 Minimum annual income needed for a family of four: $108,720

