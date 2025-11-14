10 Safest States To Live for Your Health and Finances

Finding a place to live that is good for your health and your finances can be challenging. While some states may have a low cost of living, they could also have a high crime rate or vice versa.

Check Out: The Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2025

Read More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

A recent WalletHub report identified the safest states to live using over 50 indicators grouped into five distinct categories: Personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness.

Here are the 10 safest states to live in and why.

Vermont

The Green Mountain State topped the list for safest states in America receiving a total score of 67.22 out of 100. The median home price in Vermont of $509,000 was slightly higher than the national average. According to Redfin, the median home sale price was $435,495 as of September 2025, up 1.8% from the previous year.

While the state had nominally higher home prices, it ranked high for financial and road safety. Contributing to this was the fact that fewer people were upside down in the mortgages compared to in other states and had a low number of bankruptcies.

For You: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Massachusetts

Harvard’s home ranked second in the country for safest states with a total score of 66.56. Propelling it to the top of the list were high job security rates and a large number of EMTs.

While the median home value in Massachusetts was significantly higher than the national average at $759,999, the state still managed to rank third in the nation for financial safety. The financial safety category, as reported by WalletHub, factors in considerations such as employment growth, foreclosure rates, and personal bankruptcies.

New Hampshire

With a total score of 65.75, New Hampshire came in third on the list for safest states. The state’s high ranking can likely be attributed to its low crime rate and large number of neighborhood watch groups, helping it to achieve second in the nation for personal and residential safety.

The median home list price was $595,000. While above the national average, the state’s low unemployment rate and high median credit score make up for the pricier residences.

Maine

The Pine Tree State was considered the fourth safest state in the nation, according to WalletHub. With a total score of 64.69, Maine received notable scores for personal and residential safety as well as emergency preparedness.

Maine residents have reason to celebrate financially, as well. As reported by Sperling’s BestPlaces, the cost of living in Maine for a single person is 31.5% less than the national average at $3,267 per month. A family of four can expect to pay around $5,340 per month, still 1.1% under the country’s average. The median home list price was $475,000, according to Redfin, which is just slightly higher than the average in the US.

Utah

The Beehive State has always been known for its stunning canyons and enviable national parks, but it was recently named the fifth safest state in the country with a total score of 62.88. The median home list price in the state was $595,000, putting it above the national average. It boasts one of fewest fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, ranking fourth in the nation and scoring high in workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

Connecticut

Coming in sixth overall, Connecticut received a total score of 62.25 and led the country in personal and residential safety. The high marks were likely attributable to the state’s low crime rate — a rate that continues to trend downward, according to NBC.

A report from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection showed that crimes against people had dropped by 2.4%, crimes against property was down 16.9%, and crimes against society had declined by 4.3%.

Hawaii

Hawaii’s panoramic beaches make up for its considerable cost of living. The state’s overall score was 61.52. While the median home list price was $750,000, the state still ranked 11th in the nation for financial safety which takes into consideration factors such as the unemployment rate, foreclosure rates, debt per income, and the number of households with emergency funds.

Minnesota

Minnesota received 61.25 out of 100 possible points. It ranked second in the country for road safety and fifth for financial safety. The median home list price was favorable, too, at $395,000. It was the only state in the top 10 with a median home price less than the national average.

Rhode Island

The nation’s smallest state is also one of its safest. It received a total score of 60.17, landing in the top 10 for both personal and residential safety as well as emergency preparedness. The median home list price was $583,950, around $150,000 higher than the national average.

Wyoming

Rounding out the 10 safest states in the country was Wyoming. The Cowboy State received a total score of 59.04 and had a median home list price of $492,500. It came in 14th for personal and residential safety and scored well in emergency preparedness.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Safest States To Live for Your Health and Finances

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.