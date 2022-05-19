Personal Finance

10 Safe Stocks To Buy Near Retirement

John Csiszar GOBankingRates
As you approach retirement, you generally want to dial down the risk profile of your portfolio to protect your nest egg from unrecoverable losses. This doesn't mean you should eliminate all equities from your accounts as you cross over into retirement, however.

Longer life expectancies mean that someone retiring at age 65 can expect to live 22.9 additional years on average, according to IRS data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has never experienced a loss over any 20-year rolling period, so having a portion of your portfolio in dependable equities rather than speculative stocks can be a great way to make sure you don't outlive your retirement savings. Here are 10 safer stocks to get as you head toward retirement.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (KO)

McDonald's exterior stock photo

McDonald's (MCD)

Chevron gasoline

Chevron (CVX)

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - MAY 22: 3M company logo on headquarters building on May 22, 2017 in Prague, Czech republic.

3M (MMM)

Toronto, Canada - June 22, 2019: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store storefront in Toronto.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

walgreens boots alliance shutterstock_1436567162

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

NEW YORK - JULY 16: The Colgate-Palmolive Company Headquarters on Park Avenue in New York, NY on July 16, 2017.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Kimberly-Clark Scotts toilet paper

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Indianapolis - Circa July 2019: Cardinal Health office.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Jan 9, 2020 Mountain View / CA/ USA - People shopping at a Walmart store in south San Francisco bay area.

Walmart (WMT)

