10 Reddit Stocks to Buy in March

Reddit stocks continue to have a massive impact on the markets. No one could have foreseen their effects at the start of the pandemic. However, now investors are convinced we will never see the end of this new investing concept.

Reddit is a social media website that allows users to share links and comments on various topics. However, it is more than just a platform for sharing information. Investors can get instant news and buy into a rising share price without doing all of the research themselves. Through forums such as WallStreetBets, investors have found a way to rally around a community and make serious money by betting against the hedge funds.

Regardless of what you think about the phenomenon, it never hurts to remain updated with what’s happening on forums. This list gave preference to companies with strong operating models and support on Reddit.

Without further ado, here are 10 Reddit stocks trending at the moment:

Reddit Stocks: Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon has a wide range of services delivered through various tools such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Prime and Amazon Echo. It is one of the most dominant players in the world of e-commerce.

The company has a lot to offer customers and businesses, such as discounts and easy returns. It also has a large selection of products and store locations, making it even more difficult to ignore. Its dominance has been attributed to its competitive pricing, fast delivery, high-quality products and customer service.

AMZN stock is an excellent investment for both beginners and experienced investors because it has a high return on investment (ROI) and low risk. However, one important thing to note is that Amazon has a stock split coming up.

When a company decides to split its shares, it can for any number of reasons. The most common is that a company wants to create more liquidity and make it easier for investors to buy and sell its shares.

Stock splits are often viewed positively by investors if the goal is to increase liquidity. Alternatively, it’s seen as a negative event by those who believe the price will drop after the split. Therefore, it is best to purchase this Reddit stock before the split.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple was founded in 1976 by two of the most famous people in recent history: Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. The company started as a garage for friends to work on personal projects, but it grew into one of the most successful companies to ever exist. Apple’s success has continued with its innovative products, such as its best-selling iPod and iPhone.

Apple is well-known for its sleek designs, user-friendly functionality and competitive costs that make its products incredibly popular. It has a long history of creating innovative tech. This has allowed it to grow its stock price at an exponential rate. Apple’s performance in the market and its success make it a safe investment.

This company has shown top-notch performance every quarter. It beat its earnings estimates again and again and is on track to continue this trend for many years. Much like other FAANG stocks, AAPL is a very safe investment.

Reddit Stocks: Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft has made a name for itself by innovating and implementing technology that helps people work more efficiently.

It has a long history of creating products and services that have changed the way people work, live and play. Microsoft is always at the forefront of new tech, ranging from computers and smartphones to Windows and Azure.

Its recent changes have provided insights into the future. It has been focusing on enterprise software and cloud computing and changing its approach to its business model. Microsoft is also investing in AI technology to make its products more efficient and effective.

All in all, Microsoft has an excellent track record you can invest in without worrying about losing money. It’s also a safe investment because it’s been around for decades and is well-known.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla is a great stock to invest in. It has been on the market for less than a decade and has already impacted the automotive industry.

Tesla’s success is due to its innovative products and services that change the way people view automobiles. It was one of the first companies to bring electric vehicles into mainstream society, and it has also been exploring self-driving technology for years.

Overall, Tesla is one of the most successful companies in the world. It is one of the few businesses that has created a multibagger stock market valuation. Though a few companies could challenge Tesla’s dominance, they don’t appear to be too successful so far. It doesn’t look like Tesla will be relinquishing its crown any time soon.

Reddit Stocks: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, or SPY, is a good example of an index fund. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the S&P 500, a collection of America’s largest publicly-traded companies.

Its holdings include big names like Amazon, Apple, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Alphabet. The SPY ETF is one of the most popular funds on the market and has been around since 1993. It is managed by State Street Global Advisors and has low fees and turnover rates, so it’s a great way to put your money to work.

Investing in SPY means investing in stocks, but it comes with less risk than buying in individual picks. If you are looking for a safer investment, SPY is an ideal addition to your portfolio.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia was founded in 1993. It is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers and will continue growing rapidly for many years to come. Its revenue model is based on two key components: licensing its graphics processing unit (GPU) technology and selling its own GeForce gaming-branded GPUs, motherboards and tablets.

Nvidia has also been partnering with Microsoft, providing the GPU technology for the latter’s Xbox One consoles as well as Microsoft Surface Book 2 laptops.

Nvidia is one of the most popular companies in the world. It is involved in various sectors, including gaming, artificial intelligence and self-driving cars. Nvidia’s future looks bright with its involvement in these different sectors and its dedication to innovation.

Reddit Stocks: Gartner (IT)

Gartner is a research and advisory company that provides information on the latest trends in technology. It is also one of the top market research firms in the world.

Gartner is an American multinational corporation headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The company provides research and advisory services to business and government clients worldwide.

The Gartner hype cycle is a useful tool for understanding how fast the marketplace can adopt a technology or related products. It provides information technology insights and advice to IT executives, business leaders, board members and consultants.

Gartner’s asset-light model allows companies to be more efficient with their resources while retaining high performance levels. That way, businesses can spend less time managing assets and more time delivering results.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir provides software and services to the intelligence community. The company offers a wide range of software and services to corporations, governments, law enforcement agencies, universities and healthcare organizations.

Palantir has provided the U.S government with a way to analyze data efficiently by developing software for predictive analysis of terrorist activities. However, the company is controversial. Some members of Congress are unhappy with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) current contracts with Palantir.

But I expect these problems will only be temporary. National security is a bipartisan issue that both Republicans and Democrats must work together on.

Palantir has won more than its fair share of contracts over the last few years. It’s rightfully famous for being one of the best in the business, as well as being near-impossible to beat for smaller companies. Therefore, expect it to continue performing well into the future.

Reddit Stocks: Nio (NIO)

Nio is a Chinese electric vehicle company taking an innovative approach to the industry. It aims to develop an autonomous driving system that can adapt to any road condition, even if there are no roads in the area or no other cars around.

The company also plans to develop an intelligent driving system that can handle traffic jams without human intervention and protect itself from hackers.

NIO has been making a lot of progress, and the numbers it reports seem to be quite healthy. NIO delivered 91,429 vehicles in 2021 in total. That’s a 109% increase year-over-year (YOY). The EV company started the new year on pretty solid footing, too. In January 2022, it delivered 9,652 vehicles, a jump of 33.6% YOY.

Investors might have one major issue: Nio is based in China at the end of the day. Multiple stocks from the country have experienced complications in recent years, ranging from regulatory actions to delisting. Therefore, it could face some uncertainties in the future.

DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign is a digital signature service that allows users to electronically send, receive and store legally-binding documents.

The company has made it easier for people to sign contracts digitally without the hassle of printing out paper forms or having to deliver them in person. It also offers an option for those who don’t have access to a printer or scanner, as they can sign documents via their smartphones or tablets.

Docusign is also very popular with government contractors, healthcare providers and financial services companies. Its service helps accelerate digitization processes and saves the time of employees. Its usage grew rapidly during the pandemic and helped prevent the disruption of commerce because they could seamlessly verify crucial documents.

However, anyone hoping for a slowdown will be sorely disappointed. DocuSign reported excellent numbers in its fourth-quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results. The top line increased 45% YOY, while subscription revenue increased 37% YOY in fiscal 2022. Investors in the company believe its risk-tolerant approach will amplify its value, and they are taking a calculated bet on them by investing.

