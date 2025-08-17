10 Reasons You Should — and Should Not — Retire in an RV

RVing is a common activity, and 24% of RV owners are retired, according to GO RVing. While the appeal of retiring in an RV is clear — the comforts of home wherever you may go — it’s not always a great adventure. You’ll also want to consider the tradeoffs of using an RV as part of your retirement plan.

Here are the pros and cons of retiring in an RV.

Pro: Support and Knowledge Are Easy To Find

Between forums, YouTube content and organized RV groups, it’s easy to find answers and connect with other RVers. New RVers can usually find help with trip planning, repairs or product recommendations without too much legwork.

Pro: The RV Can Be a Comfortable Home Base

Traveling full time in retirement means bouncing from hotel to hotel and constantly unloading and loading personal belongings. However, RV living offers the convenience and consistency of a home while still being mobile. It’s a lifestyle that allows you to cook in your own kitchen and sleep in your own bed every night. Additionally, for retirees with pets, having a home on wheels is a big plus.

Pro: You Can Travel on Your Terms

Retirees often use RVs to visit national parks, explore lesser-known towns or visit states on their travel list. RVing is a flexible way to see the country with the ability to stay in one place for a day or several weeks depending on your preference.

Pro: It Can Help You Let Go of Clutter

Living in a house can result in a lot of accumulated clutter over the years. However, the prospect of living in a much smaller RV with limited storage space often leads people to realize how little they actually need. It might even result in some extra money in the bank from selling those items that no longer fit your lifestyle.

Pro: Common Worries Usually Aren’t a Big Deal

People who haven’t owned and maintained an RV may be apprehensive about certain RV-related tasks. Dumping black and gray tanks, backing into tight spots or staying in remote areas away from civilization may seem intimidating. However, with practice and experience these common concerns often turn out to be not that big of a deal.

Con: RV Living May Cost More Than You Think

Between buying the RV, a tow vehicle, ongoing maintenance, extra fuel costs and nightly park fees, the expenses can add up fast. High-end parks near national sites can run over $80 per night, and parts and service aren’t cheap.

Con: Weather Extremes Can Make Travel Uncomfortable

An RV can’t maintain desired temperatures like a well-insulated home and may struggle to stay cool in extreme heat or warm in frigid temperatures. Without two AC units or better insulation, staying comfortable in certain parts of the U.S. during hot or cold seasons can be challenging.

Con: It’s Hard To Be Spontaneous

Large rigs limit the ability to pull over for scenic overlooks, check out roadside attractions or stop at restaurants with limited parking. Even pulling into some gas stations can be a challenge. RVers often have to plan routes around accessibility or park further away and walk.

Con: Internet Access Is a Constant Challenge

Unfortunately, Wi-Fi is unreliable in many parks and rural areas. Retired RVers who want to routinely complete tasks like uploading files or working remotely will likely require additional equipment like Starlink or cell signal boosters.

Con: Driving Can Be Physically and Mentally Demanding

Steep mountain grades and high winds can all make driving stressful. Additionally, many RVers take extreme steps — like driving in the middle of the night versus the day — just to avoid the chaos of traffic in large cities.

