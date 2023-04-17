Personal Finance

10 Real Estate Markets Where the Number of Homes for Sale Is Booming

April 17, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

While the demand for homes still outweighs supply, things are getting more hopeful for prospective buyers. There are now 250,000 more homes for sale than at this point last year, Realtor.com reported.

Check Out: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida
More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Of course, some areas have seen more of a boost in homes for sale than others. Realtor.com has identified the metro areas with the biggest increases in homes for sale from January 2022 to January 2023, and among the top 10 areas, a total of 30,500 listings have been added.

Here's a look at the 10 real estate markets where the number of homes for sale is booming.

Rooftop views over Colorado Springs.

10. Colorado Springs

  • Year-over-year listings increase: 164%
  • Median home list price: $493,250

Take Our Poll: Would You Move for a Job That Paid You a $10,000 Signing Bonus?

Row of colorful townhouses and Olympic Mountain range from Seattle WA.

9. Seattle

  • Year-over-year listings increase: 181%
  • Median home list price: $724,975
Downtown Phoenix highrise buildings at dawn.

8. Phoenix

  • Year-over-year listings increase: 190%
  • Median home list price: $478,395
Row of colorful garden homes with two stories and white pillars in suburban neighborhood of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

7. Fayetteville, Arkansas

  • Year-over-year listings increase: 211%
  • Median home list price: $397,232

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Raleigh-North-Carolina

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay at sunrise.

5. Sarasota, Florida

  • Year-over-year listings increase: 259%
  • Median home list price: $539,750
Austin Texas

4. Austin, Texas

  • Year-over-year listings increase: 260%
  • Median home list price: $521,500

Learn: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Nashville, Tennessee downtown skyline at Cumberland River.

3. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Year-over-year listings increase: 304%
  • Median home list price: $504,950
Historic Southern house with Greek revival architecture - Image.

2. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Year-over-year listings increase: 304%
  • Median home list price: $504,950
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

1. Ogden, Utah

  • Year-over-year listings increase: 392%
  • Median home list price: $542,450

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from Realtor.com's "The 10 U.S. Cities With the Biggest Increases in Homes for Sale" and is accurate as of Feb. 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Real Estate Markets Where the Number of Homes for Sale Is Booming

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.