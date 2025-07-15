10 Products You Might Have Trouble Getting Due to China’s Steel Tariffs

Tariffs on Chinese goods have taken effect, and the impact is already noticeable in ports, as cargo volumes at previously bustling ports are down, leading to disruptions throughout supply chains.

After tariffs on Chinese goods were imposed, there was a 25% slowdown of ships coming into West Coast ports from China. In fact, West Coast ports saw 25 fewer container vessels carrying 325,000 fewer containers on average than usual in April and May, according to The Washington Post.

Retailers who planned ahead by placing larger orders may avoid the worst of the fallout, but shortages could leave American consumers waiting. And on June 12, the list of steel-derived items subject to tariffs was expanded, per Reed Smith.

Here are some household products that contain steel you may eventually have trouble getting due to steel tariffs.

Combined Refrigerator-Freezers

Having a refrigerator-freezer is essential to every household. These appliances keep meats, dairy products, produce and other items fresh. Plus, they are cost-effective and maximize square footage in kitchens.

However, as of June 12, these products were added to the steel derivatives list, per the Federal Register.

Small and Large Washing Machines and Dryers

Whether it’s a compact, stackable washer and dryer in a closet or a full-size appliance in a designated laundry room, these products provide daily hygiene, keeping clothing, linens and towels clean and fresh throughout the year.

If you’re looking to order a new one manufactured in China, there could be delays or higher costs, as they were also added to the steel derivatives list.

Dishwashers

Dishwashers conserve water and keep dishes sparkling, using less water and cleaning stains more effectively than washing dishes by hand.

However, tariffs on dishwashers with steel could drive up prices for new purchases and make homeowners wait longer for replacement parts when they break down.

Chest and Upright Freezers

If you’re considering purchasing a chest or upright freezer for additional storage during summer barbecues, you may want to buy sooner rather than later, as potential shortages might drive up the price or delay your delivery.

Ranges, Ovens and Cooking Stoves

Many ovens, ranges and cooking stoves that allow you to bake and broil delicious dishes for family meals and entertaining contain steel and are now included in the steel derivatives list.

Buying these appliances and ordering replacement parts or wire racks could mean longer wait times and higher costs at checkout.

Food Waste Disposals

A small appliance containing enough steel to be taxed under these tariffs is your garbage disposal, classified as a food waste disposal by the Federal Register. And if tariffs cause shortages, your savings could be ground up as your food goes down the drain.

