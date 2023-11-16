10 Pre-Black Friday Sales You Don’t Want To Miss

Black Friday kicks off on Friday, November 24, but many retailers have already started their sales. If you start shopping now, you can still get discounts as good as the ones you’ll find on Thanksgiving weekend.

There’s been less interest in Black Friday shopping this year, which could explain why more retailers are starting sales much earlier. Only 73 million shoppers turned out to shop on Black Friday in 2022 — a 13% drop from 2019, when 84 million consumers shopped in stores on Black Friday, Forbes reported.

Chris Cocks, the CEO of Hasbro, told the Wall Street Journal, “This holiday will be late-breaking and heavily deal-reliant.”

And if you do decide to start shopping early and spot a better deal, most stores have a generous return policy, and some even price match. Here are the best pre-Black Friday sales from major retailers.

Amazon

Amazon recently announced that its Black Friday event starts Nov. 17, featuring some of the lowest prices of the year on select products from popular brands such as YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, Ruggable and more.

Amazon’s Black Friday event will run through Nov. 27, and new deals will drop every five minutes during select periods throughout the deal events.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday event is happening right now, with savings on thousands of items — up to 70% off. The retailer also has a 20% off coupon for a single item with free shipping on everything.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 25, and a Cyber Monday sale from Nov. 26 through Nov. 27. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will see deeper discounts and members-only savings during select events. Best Buy also has a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, so if prices drop during the holiday season, the company will match it.

Costco

Costco has an Early Black Friday Savings event from Nov. 13 through Nov. 23 and an online-only Black Friday Weekend Savings sale starting Nov. 24 and running through Nov. 27. And if you spend $500 on Costco.com on Thanksgiving day, you’ll get $50 off at checkout on qualifying items.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s has a Super Saturdays savings event starting Nov. 11 and going through Nov. 18, where customers can take 20% off a qualifying purchase, receive $10 off a $25 purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Black Friday Week begins Nov. 19, and shoppers can find deals on hundreds of holiday gifts, including 70% off fine and silver jewelry, 50% off select toys and more.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s kicked off its sales on Oct. 26, and the Black Friday Every Day event is in-store and online until Nov. 22. Lowe’s will also run its Black Friday Golden Gable Deals from Nov. 23 through Nov. 29, where customers can shop additional deals and doorbusters on decor, appliances, tools and more.

Macy’s

Black Friday Early Access deals at Macy’s begin Nov. 10 and run through Nov. 25. Macy’s has deals across all product categories, but the retailer said it will have specials on small kitchen appliances from Ninja, gifts for dining and entertaining from Lenox and bedding and throws from Hotel Collection and Royal Luxe.

Target

Target announced an entire week of Black Friday deals from Nov. 19 through Nov. 25, including savings of up to 50% on hundreds of thousands of items. Target will also have a Cyber Monday sale with even more deals online on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals are back, which are currently running until Nov. 22. Walmart has three separate savings events, and Walmart+ members get early access to shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Walmart says customers can find savings on top brands, including Apple, Dyson, LEGO, LG and Samsung.

Wayfair

Wayfair is hosting an early Black Friday sale, with furniture, decor and must-have home upgrades up to 70% off. Every 24 hours, Wayfair will add new offers as part of its Deals of the Day, and you could also get $40 off a qualifying order of $100 or more from now until Dec. 8.

