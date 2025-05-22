10 Popular Side Gigs You Can Only Find in Big Cities

Side hustles are everywhere, but some only work where the population (and demand) is dense. Big cities offer a unique environment for side hustle opportunities that don’t exist in small towns or rural areas.

Read More: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Find Out: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Here are 10 side gigs that are especially profitable when you’re based in a major city.

Rideshare Driving (Uber, Lyft)

While you can technically drive for Uber or Lyft in any town, it’s only in cities where this gig becomes truly profitable. The constant flow of people, tourists, and commuters means more frequent ride requests and shorter wait times between trips. Surge pricing during events, rush hour or weekends can also boost earnings. For example, according to Indeed, drivers in San Francisco can earn an average of $26 per hour.

House Cleaning and Apartment Turnovers

Busy urban professionals often outsource house cleaning and high-rise apartments, short-term rentals, and Airbnbs means constant demand. If you’re reliable and detail-oriented, you can build a recurring client base or specialize in quick-turn services for Airbnb hosts. In cities like New York or Los Angeles, experienced cleaners can charge $100 or more per job.

Dog Walking or Doggy Daycare

Apartment living and long work hours make it tough for pet owners to meet their dogs’ needs. That’s where you come in. Platforms like Rover and Wag! connect dog walkers and sitters with local pet owners. In cities, you can walk multiple dogs at once on short loops and offer daycare services for those working 9 to 5. The more densely packed the neighborhood, the more clients you can fit into your day.

Discover Next: Get Paid To Watch Videos: 11 Easy Ways

Renting Out Baby Gear to Tourists

Tourists visiting big cities don’t want to lug everything through airports. Thankfully, because of modern technology, they can turn to local providers through BabyQuip. The company lets you rent strollers, cribs, high chairs, and other baby gear to traveling families. If you live in a destination city, you can earn passive income by storing a few quality items at home and delivering them to nearby hotels or vacation rentals.

Mobile Car Detailing

In most urban areas, people don’t have access to driveways or hoses, which means they can’t wash their own car even if they want to. Mobile detailing services that come to office buildings, apartment garages, or curbsides are in demand. Rideshare drivers especially need regular cleanings to maintain their rating, and busy professionals are often willing to pay a premium for convenience.

Vehicle Rentals

In cities where owning a car is expensive or unnecessary, many people still occasionally need one. If you have a vehicle you’re not using every day, you can rent it out on Turo or Getaround. You can even turn it into a business by building a fleet. In places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, or Toronto, vehicle hosts often report full bookings and healthy returns, especially on weekends.

TaskRabbit Jobs

When you live in a walk-up apartment or don’t own a power drill, simple tasks become a headache. That’s why TaskRabbit thrives in big cities. People will pay you to assemble furniture, mount TVs, carry groceries, move boxes, or run errands. These one-off gigs are especially lucrative if you live near affluent neighbourhoods or new condo developments.

Offering Local Tours and Experiences

Tourism-heavy cities offer a great opportunity to turn your knowledge of local culture, food, or history into a paid experience. Whether it’s a street art tour, a dumpling-making class, or a nighttime photography walk, platforms like Airbnb Experiences and GetYourGuide make it easy to get started. No tour guide license is needed in many places, and a well-reviewed experience can attract a steady stream of bookings.

Food and Grocery Delivery

In dense cities, delivery gigs are faster and more efficient. Shorter distances, more restaurants per square mile, and higher order volume let you complete multiple deliveries per hour. Plus, many customers don’t have cars and rely on delivery. Add in the potential for stacked orders and tips, and this side gig becomes far more profitable than in spread-out towns.

Renting Out Storage or Parking Space

Space is at a premium in major cities. If you have an unused parking spot, basement nook, or storage closet, you can list it on platforms like Neighbor or Spacer. Urban renters are often willing to pay top dollar for just a few extra square feet. This is one of the easiest passive-income side hustles around, especially if you live near downtown or a major event venue.

Final Thoughts

City life comes with its own set of challenges, but it also creates unique money-making opportunities. If you live in a large metro area and want to earn extra income, these gigs are worth exploring. Just remember: what works in New York, Toronto, or LA might not work in a small town, and that’s exactly why these side hustles exist.

More From GOBankingRates

Source:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Popular Side Gigs You Can Only Find in Big Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.