10 Places Where Families Have the Least Disposable Income — 5 Are in New York

For families looking for a new place to live, one chief consideration may be how much money they’ll have left after paying for necessities. For those looking to have a good deal of disposable income left over, many areas in the State of New York might be places to avoid.

Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

In a 2025 SmartAsset study, out of the top 10 places where families have the least disposable income, half are in New York. For the study, which included data from MIT Living Wage Calculator for 2024, SmartAsset looked at median household annual incomes in many of the largest counties in the United States and took away the costs of necessities in the area. Based on the numbers for disposable income, families in Bronx County, New York, have the least available.

Here’s a look at the data for the ten places where families have the least disposable income.

1. Bronx County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$58,718

-$58,718 Median household income: $45,864

$45,864 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,582

Consider This: 5 Affordable Small Cities To Live In on the West Coast

2. Kings County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$40,782

-$40,782 Median household income: $73,244

$73,244 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,026

3. Queens County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$38,089

-$38,089 Median household income: $80,180

$80,180 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $118,269

4. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$36,050

-$36,050 Median household income: $56,385

$56,385 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $92,435

5. Multnomah County, Oregon

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$30,434

-$30,434 Median household income: $79,432

$79,432 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $109,866

6. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,817

-$29,817 Median household income: $58,375

$58,375 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $88,192

7. New York County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,328

-$29,328 Median household income: $95,514

$95,514 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $124,842

8. Wayne County, Michigan

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,690

-$26,690 Median household income: $55,928

$55,928 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $82,618

9. Los Angeles County, California

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,204

-$26,204 Median household income: $82,455

$82,455 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $108,659

10. Monroe County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$25,431

-$25,431 Median household income: $68,169

$68,169 Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $93,600

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Places Where Families Have the Least Disposable Income — 5 Are in New York

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.