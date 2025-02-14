10 Places Where Families Have the Least Disposable Income — 5 Are in New York

For families looking for a new place to live, one chief consideration may be how much money they’ll have left after paying for necessities. For those looking to have a good deal of disposable income left over, many areas in the State of New York might be places to avoid.
In a 2025 SmartAsset study, out of the top 10 places where families have the least disposable income, half are in New York. For the study, which included data from MIT Living Wage Calculator for 2024, SmartAsset looked at median household annual incomes in many of the largest counties in the United States and took away the costs of necessities in the area. Based on the numbers for disposable income, families in Bronx County, New York, have the least available.
Here’s a look at the data for the ten places where families have the least disposable income.
1. Bronx County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$58,718
- Median household income: $45,864
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,582
2. Kings County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$40,782
- Median household income: $73,244
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,026
3. Queens County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$38,089
- Median household income: $80,180
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $118,269
4. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$36,050
- Median household income: $56,385
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $92,435
5. Multnomah County, Oregon
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$30,434
- Median household income: $79,432
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $109,866
6. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,817
- Median household income: $58,375
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $88,192
7. New York County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,328
- Median household income: $95,514
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $124,842
8. Wayne County, Michigan
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,690
- Median household income: $55,928
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $82,618
9. Los Angeles County, California
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,204
- Median household income: $82,455
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $108,659
10. Monroe County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$25,431
- Median household income: $68,169
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $93,600
