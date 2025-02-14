News & Insights

Personal Finance

10 Places Where Families Have the Least Disposable Income — 5 Are in New York

February 14, 2025 — 10:01 am EST

Written by Chris Adam for GOBankingRates->

For families looking for a new place to live, one chief consideration may be how much money they’ll have left after paying for necessities. For those looking to have a good deal of disposable income left over, many areas in the State of New York might be places to avoid.

Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

In a 2025 SmartAsset study, out of the top 10 places where families have the least disposable income, half are in New York. For the study, which included data from MIT Living Wage Calculator for 2024, SmartAsset looked at median household annual incomes in many of the largest counties in the United States and took away the costs of necessities in the area. Based on the numbers for disposable income, families in Bronx County, New York, have the least available.

Here’s a look at the data for the ten places where families have the least disposable income.

1. Bronx County, New York

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$58,718
  • Median household income: $45,864
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,582

Consider This: 5 Affordable Small Cities To Live In on the West Coast

2. Kings County, New York

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$40,782
  • Median household income: $73,244
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,026

3. Queens County, New York

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$38,089
  • Median household income: $80,180
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $118,269

4. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$36,050
  • Median household income: $56,385
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $92,435

5. Multnomah County, Oregon

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$30,434
  • Median household income: $79,432
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $109,866

6. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,817
  • Median household income: $58,375
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $88,192

7. New York County, New York

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,328
  • Median household income: $95,514
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $124,842

8. Wayne County, Michigan

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,690
  • Median household income: $55,928
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $82,618

9. Los Angeles County, California

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,204
  • Median household income: $82,455
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $108,659

10. Monroe County, New York

  • Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$25,431
  • Median household income: $68,169
  • Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $93,600

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Places Where Families Have the Least Disposable Income — 5 Are in New York

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.