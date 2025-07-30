Looking to travel abroad this summer without breaking the bank? While international flights can be pricey, you can still save big on accommodations — especially if you have your sights set on Asia.

According to a new Priceline analysis, nine of the 10 most affordable international hotel destinations to travel to this summer are in Asia, with average nightly rates as low as $122.

Here’s a look at 10 destinations outside the U.S. where hotel stays cost less than $200 per night on average, making them ideal for budget-conscious travelers.

Hong Kong

Average nightly hotel price: $122

Taipei, Taiwan

Average nightly hotel price: $131

Manila, Philippines

Average nightly hotel price: $159

Seoul, South Korea

Average nightly hotel price: $163

Osaka, Japan

Average nightly hotel price: $167

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Average nightly hotel price: $173

Chiyoda-Ku, Japan

Average nightly hotel price: $175

Hillington, England

Average nightly hotel price: $183

Tokyo

Average nightly hotel price: $187

Munich

Average nightly hotel price: $199

Editor’s notes: Data was sourced from Priceline and reflects average nightly hotel prices for July 1-31, 2025. … Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Places To Travel Abroad This Summer Where Hotels Are Under $200 a Night

