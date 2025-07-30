Personal Finance

10 Places To Travel Abroad This Summer Where Hotels Are Under $200 a Night

July 30, 2025 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Looking to travel abroad this summer without breaking the bank? While international flights can be pricey, you can still save big on accommodations — especially if you have your sights set on Asia.

According to a new Priceline analysis, nine of the 10 most affordable international hotel destinations to travel to this summer are in Asia, with average nightly rates as low as $122.

Here’s a look at 10 destinations outside the U.S. where hotel stays cost less than $200 per night on average, making them ideal for budget-conscious travelers.

Cityscape Hong Kong with Junkboat at Twilight.

Hong Kong

  • Average nightly hotel price: $122

Taipei-Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan

  • Average nightly hotel price: $131

Eleveted, night view of Makati, the business district of Metro Manila.

Manila, Philippines

  • Average nightly hotel price: $159
Seoul-South-Korea

Seoul, South Korea

  • Average nightly hotel price: $163
Osaka-Castle-Osaka-Japan

Osaka, Japan

  • Average nightly hotel price: $167

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 13th, 2018: Dubai Frame building at sunrise.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • Average nightly hotel price: $173
Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan Cityscape from Wadakura Park at dusk.

Chiyoda-Ku, Japan

  • Average nightly hotel price: $175
Sandy beach and the grade II listed seaside pier at Cromer in Norfolk England.

Hillington, England

  • Average nightly hotel price: $183

Tokyo city illuminated at sunset.

Tokyo

  • Average nightly hotel price: $187
Panorama Munich city centre.

Munich

  • Average nightly hotel price: $199

Editor’s notes: Data was sourced from Priceline and reflects average nightly hotel prices for July 1-31, 2025. … Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

