10 Places To Travel Abroad This Summer Where Hotels Are Under $200 a Night

Looking to travel abroad this summer without breaking the bank? While international flights can be pricey, you can still save big on accommodations — especially if you have your sights set on Asia.
Also See: Here’s the Toll Pass You’ll Need To Travel in All 50 States
Learn More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
According to a new Priceline analysis, nine of the 10 most affordable international hotel destinations to travel to this summer are in Asia, with average nightly rates as low as $122.
Here’s a look at 10 destinations outside the U.S. where hotel stays cost less than $200 per night on average, making them ideal for budget-conscious travelers.
Hong Kong
- Average nightly hotel price: $122
Check Out: 10 Vacations That Need To Be on Every Middle-Class Retiree’s Bucket List
Find More: I Asked ChatGPT the Best Travel Hacks To Save Money in 2025 — Here’s What It Said
Taipei, Taiwan
- Average nightly hotel price: $131
For You: 10 Airline Rewards Programs That Provide the Most Value for Your Points
Manila, Philippines
- Average nightly hotel price: $159
Seoul, South Korea
- Average nightly hotel price: $163
Osaka, Japan
- Average nightly hotel price: $167
Read More: 5 International Destinations You Can Fly To for Cheap in 2025
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Average nightly hotel price: $173
Chiyoda-Ku, Japan
- Average nightly hotel price: $175
Hillington, England
- Average nightly hotel price: $183
See More: 6 Affordable Travel Destinations Perfect for Retirees in 2025
Tokyo
- Average nightly hotel price: $187
Munich
- Average nightly hotel price: $199
Editor’s notes: Data was sourced from Priceline and reflects average nightly hotel prices for July 1-31, 2025. … Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
More From GOBankingRates
- I'm a Realtor: This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home
- 3 Things Retirees Should Stop Buying To Save Money Amid Tariffs
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Places To Travel Abroad This Summer Where Hotels Are Under $200 a Night
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.