10 "Phase 4" Tech Stocks to Sell Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s been a tough year for the stock market, especially for the tech sector. As of this writing, the tech-heavy NASDAQ is down 27% year-to-date.

I should also add that tech has been shrinking as a percentage of the S&P 500 this year due to problems at Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). And not one of these companies has posted gains over the past year.

Now, you should know this isn’t the first time this has happened in tech. In the late 90s, the market had a bubble burst and literally 54% of the S&P 500 was in less than 10 tech stocks at the time. The tail of the S&P then did better than the top end for seven years.

Currently the tech sector is facing many challenges, due in large part to the trajectory of the industry during the pandemic. Companies across the tech industry are now having to cut costs and institute hiring freezes.

They’ve also had to reduce their workforce. Large companies like Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon and Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) have had to make layoffs that totaled nearly 29,000 workers in the past three months. And the tech sector as a whole has laid off more than 85,000 workers in the U.S., with some mentioning the effects of the pandemic and over-hiring during periods of rapid growth.

With all of this in mind, I took a look at a number of well-known tech stocks to see if there are any that should be sold immediately. There are 10 stocks I recommend selling now; I bet some of these names will surprise you.

Ticker Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BB BlackBerry Limited F C D BCOV Brightcove Inc. F C D DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A F C D DOCU DocuSign, Inc. F C D HUBS HubSpot, Inc. F C D META Meta Platforms Inc. Class A F D F RNG RingCentral, Inc. Class A F C D SPOT Spotify Technology SA F D F TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. F D F ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A F C D

The reality is these stocks are in what I like to call “Phase 4” of their lifecycle. This is when institutional investors start to sell a stock in chunks and it gains downward momentum. It will fall further and further, wiping out the gains of folks who are still hoping it’ll go back up.

So if you want to make real money, you need to be invested in “Phase 2” stocks. This is when all the institutional buying pressure builds and the stock breaks out.

I explained in full detail about the different phases of a stock during this past Wednesday’s One Percent event, as well as when you know it’s time to jump into a stock and when it’s time to jump out. I also revealed an income investment that can put thousands of dollars of cash into your pocket over and over again – starting immediately.

If you missed my special One Percent event, you can catch up here now.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

P.S. The One Percent use this income investment to produce massive cash payouts like clockwork… without requiring a large initial investment or taking on a lot of risk…

This is a powerful secret, so not surprisingly the One Percent keep it “close to the chest.”

But that’s all changing because I held a special event called The One Percent Event to reveal this secret… and show you how you can use it to generate massive cash payments in any market.

Once you learn what it is, you could have the cash to spend on a few luxuries and never worry about inflation ever again, just like the One Percent.

Click here to watch the replay now.

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Amazon.com (AMZN), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post 10 “Phase 4” Tech Stocks to Sell Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.