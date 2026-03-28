10 Percent Owners Sell 2.5 Million V2X Shares For Aroun

Key Points

2,545,432 shares were sold indirectly on March 12, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $173.6 million.

The transaction represented 55.94% of shares held by five separate entities immediately prior to the sale.

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Five separate 10% owners of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX), disclosed the indirect sale of 2,545,432 common shares for a transaction value of ~$173.6 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 2,545,432 Transaction value $173.6 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,004,569

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($68.21).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to the insider's historical trading pattern?

The 2,545,432 shares sold exceed the historical median sell size of 2,000,000 shares across nine prior transactions, and at 55.94% of holdings, it is the highest proportion of holdings sold in a single event since September 2024, reflecting accelerated disposition as the position winds down.

The 2,545,432 shares sold exceed the historical median sell size of 2,000,000 shares across nine prior transactions, and at 55.94% of holdings, it is the highest proportion of holdings sold in a single event since September 2024, reflecting accelerated disposition as the position winds down. What is the significance of the indirect sale structure in this filing?

All shares were sold through indirect entities, including Vertex Aerospace Holdco LLC, as detailed in the Form 4, indicating institutional structuring rather than personal portfolio management.

All shares were sold through indirect entities, including Vertex Aerospace Holdco LLC, as detailed in the Form 4, indicating institutional structuring rather than personal portfolio management. What is the remaining ownership position and how might it impact future transactions?

After this transaction, the group of 10% owners retain 2,379,989 shares held indirectly, or approximately 44.06% of their pre-transaction holdings, suggesting diminishing future block sale capacity absent further share acquisitions.

After this transaction, the group of 10% owners retain 2,379,989 shares held indirectly, or approximately 44.06% of their pre-transaction holdings, suggesting diminishing future block sale capacity absent further share acquisitions. How does the transaction price relate to prevailing market levels?

The shares were sold at a reported price of $68.21 per share, which was roughly 2.7% below the March 12, 2026, closing price of $70.07, but above the current price of $67.15 as of March 17, 2026, reflecting the execution’s sensitivity to market fluctuations during the settlement window.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/12/26) $68.21 Market capitalization $2.13 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.48 billion Net income (TTM) $77.88 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 12th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides mission-critical solutions and services to the aerospace and defense sector, including logistics, operations support, and technology integration.

V2X, Inc. is a large-scale provider of integrated solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, with over 16,000 employees.

What this transaction means for investors

Shares of V2X finished March 27 about 7.6% below a peak they set earlier this month. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 index by a mile this year. Despite the recent dip, it’s up about 25% this year compared to a 7% decline for the benchmark.

It doesn’t look like the collection of entities that recently reported a large sale of V2X shares is fleeing a sinking ship. The company reported adjusted earnings that rose 20% in 2025 to reach $166.8 million.

While 2025 was a strong year for V2X’s bottom line, management’s expectations for 2026 are somewhat muted compared to the recently reported gain. At the midpoint of the provided range, adjusted earnings are expected to climb just 8.8% this year.

This February, the company announced it would resume work on a $4.6 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army to provide supply support for T-6 aircraft. The contract is expected to continue until at least July 2034.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.