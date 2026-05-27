10 Percent Owner Sells CRGY 32.6M Shares for $402 Million

Key Points

Liberty Mutual Foundation Inc. sold 32,600,000 shares of Crescent Energy Company on May 7, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$401.96 million at around $12.33 per share.

This sale represented 88.36% of the insider's total holdings, leaving 4,213,628 shares held directly and 80,783 shares held indirectly post-transaction.

The transaction involved only direct share sales; indirect holdings remain unchanged and are attributed to entities identified in the footnotes, with no derivative or option exercise activity reported.

Liberty Mutual Foundation Inc. retains 4,294,411 shares (direct and indirect) following this sale.

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On May 7, 2026, Liberty Mutual Foundation Inc, a 10% Owner, disclosed the sale of 32,600,000 shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) common stock for a total consideration of ~$401.96 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 32,600,000 Transaction value $402.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 4,213,628 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 80,783 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $52.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($12.33).

Key questions

How substantial was the reduction in Liberty Mutual Foundation Inc.'s direct stake in Crescent Energy Company?

The direct position was reduced by 88.36%, with direct holdings falling from 36,894,411 to 4,213,628 shares, reflecting a material decrease in ownership concentration.

The direct position was reduced by 88.36%, with direct holdings falling from 36,894,411 to 4,213,628 shares, reflecting a material decrease in ownership concentration. What is the composition of Liberty Mutual Foundation Inc.'s remaining ownership and does it involve indirect entities?

After the sale, the insider holds 4,213,628 shares directly and 80,783 shares indirectly, with indirect shares attributed to related entities as detailed in the filing's footnotes; no derivative securities or options remain outstanding.

After the sale, the insider holds 4,213,628 shares directly and 80,783 shares indirectly, with indirect shares attributed to related entities as detailed in the filing's footnotes; no derivative securities or options remain outstanding. Did this transaction affect Liberty Mutual Foundation Inc.'s overall exposure to Crescent Energy Company?

The sale substantially reduced exposure, but meaningful ownership persists via both direct and indirect Class A Common Stock holdings, totaling 4,294,411 shares as of the filing.

The sale substantially reduced exposure, but meaningful ownership persists via both direct and indirect Class A Common Stock holdings, totaling 4,294,411 shares as of the filing. Was the transaction driven by routine liquidity or portfolio management factors?

Given the single large block trade and absence of a 10b5-1 plan or historical cadence, the activity appears to reflect a strategic portfolio adjustment rather than scheduled liquidity management.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/7/26) $12.33 Market capitalization $4.20 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.81 billion Dividend yield 5.67%

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using May 7, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, with operations spanning the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con basins in the United States.

Operates an asset-driven business model focused on exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons from a diversified portfolio of proven reserves and drilling locations.

Crescent Energy Company is a Houston-based independent energy firm with a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets across multiple prolific U.S. basins.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors often pay attention to insider sales, but often they’re just a matter of portfolio management, liquidity needs, or changes in allocation. Sales like this usually have little to do with a company’s outlook, and Liberty Mutual’s sale of Crescent Energy appears to fit this description.

Crescent Energy isn’t an exciting, high-growth investment. The company focuses on generating cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Its free cash flow and dividend yield make it attractive for investors, and its management has done well with acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

The biggest caveat is that oil prices don’t always cooperate with energy companies’ plans. Particularly in the current economy, oil prices have been volatile and unpredictable. That means investor sentiment around the stock could shift quickly.

This doesn’t make Crescent a poor investment. Those who already have diversified portfolios and patient, long-term strategies may wish to give Crescent Energy a closer look. Conservative investors or those who get nervous when prices swing dramatically may prefer businesses with steady earnings and less exposure to the energy sector.

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The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.