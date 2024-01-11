10 Pantry Items To Buy at Sam’s Club

There’s no shortage of pantry essentials you can shop for at Sam’s Club, with options including soups, pastas, cereals, condiments and many more.

Which purchases give you the best bang for your buck? GOBankingRates vetted the Sam’s Club pantry department to pull select items that will enjoy a healthy shelf life in your cupboard and are worth every penny. Add these 10 pantry items to your next Sam’s Club shopping list.

Lipton Tea Bags

More than 6,000 reviewers have given Lipton Tea Bags a five-star rating on the Sam’s Club website.

Brew these tea bags for piping hot tea in the winter months or use them to make pitchers of refreshing iced tea during the summer. Each box includes 312 tea bags. When we do the math, this breaks down to Sam’s Club members paying about three cents per tea bag.

Del Monte Cut Green Beans

Whether you’re using them for dinner recipes or stocking up ahead of the holiday season, it’s always a good idea to keep Del Monte Cut Green Beans handy year-round.

Each case includes eight cans of green beans, costing Sam’s Club members just 97 cents per can. The product currently has a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website with reviewers praising the great value and taste of the green beans.

Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup

When selecting an item from the canned foods category, we knew we had to go with a comfort food classic: Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup.

Each case includes 12 cans of soup. This means Sam’s Club shoppers pay just $1.08 per can. Keep a case stocked in pantries for sick days and cold or rainy days, and enjoy solo or paired with your favorite sandwich.

Member’s Mark Ground Black Pepper

Member’s Mark Ground Black Pepper goes the distance for seasoning all your favorite meats and vegetables. Each container measures 18 ounces and Sam’s Club members pay roughly 35 cents per ounce.

Currently holding a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website, many reviewers said they liked the value and taste of this pantry basic.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal

Families on the go will want to add Cinnamon Toast Crunch to their Sam’s Club shopping cart. Each box contains two large bags of packaged cereal, making breakfast a breeze. Now through January 21, Sam’s Club members receive $2 off their purchase.

More than 4,000 reviewers have given this cereal five star reviews citing its great taste and price as reasons to buy. One reviewer named Amanda wrote on the Sam’s Club website, “I bought this cereal because my daughter loves it. Sam’s has it at a better deal buying it in bulk.”

Heinz Original Tomato Ketchup Bottles

If your household’s favorite condiment is ketchup, stock up by purchasing this 3-pack of Heinz Original Tomato Ketchup Bottles. Sam’s Club members receive three 44-ounce bottles per bulk purchase, which comes out to paying about $3.66 per bottle.

Sam’s Club reviewer giveittomestraight gave this ketchup five stars for its value and price, adding it “Beats Giant/Martins sale offer of two 40 oz bottles!”

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter

How can you write a pantry staple listicle without including Jif Creamy Peanut Butter?

Sam’s Club members pay $11.66 for two 48-ounce containers, which comes out to about $5.83 per canister. This peanut butter currently holds a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website with reviewers citing its price, taste and versatile use for snacks and sandwiches as reasons to stock up.

Minute Instant Light and Fluffy White Rice

Every well-stocked pantry needs a box of Minute Instant Light and Fluffy White Rice.

This rice only takes five minutes to completely cook and the cost breaks down to paying just nine cents per ounce in every 72-ounce box. Use it to prepare a wide variety of your favorite dishes, like lemon chicken and rice, herbed rice pilaf, wild rice soup and more.

Member’s Mark Natural Pecan Halves

If you love to bake, keep your pantry stocked with plenty of Member’s Mark Natural Pecan Halves. Originally priced at $11.38, Sam’s Club members receive 50 cents in savings on their purchase.

These pecans currently have a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website. One reviewer, HappyChef, wrote, “I love pecans. To find such a large quantity at such a low price has made me a very happy person. Now I can put pecans in everything!”

Member’s Mark Canola Oil

Member’s Mark Canola Oil can do a little bit of everything in the kitchen, from stir frying to grilling and even subbing in when baking as needed.

Sam’s Club members receive two containers of canola oil weighing at three quarts each. More than 2,900 reviewers have given this product a five-star rating on the website with many reviews highlighting the canola oil’s reasonable pricing and good quality.

