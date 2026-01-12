10% Owner Sells 11 Million Shares of Alignment Healthcare Shares for $206.5 Million After 74% Run

Key Points

11,119,494 shares were sold for a total of $206,489,003.58 on Dec. 12, 2025.

Disposition was executed entirely through indirect holdings, attributed to General Atlantic (ALN HLTH), L.P, with all entities and fund relationships detailed in the filing footnotes.

The transaction matches the median sell size observed in the recent period, and reflects the ongoing reduction of available share capacity for this insider group.

General Atlantic, a 10% owner of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), disposed of 11,119,494 shares through an open-market sale valued at approximately $206.5 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 11,119,494 Transaction value $206.5 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 13,476,585 Post-transaction value (indirect ownership) $261 million

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to General Atlantic's prior holdings?

This transaction accounted for 45.2% of General Atlantic's indirect stake, leaving 13,476,585 shares held through affiliated entities, and marking a substantial reduction in its exposure to Alignment Healthcare.

This transaction accounted for 45.2% of General Atlantic's indirect stake, leaving 13,476,585 shares held through affiliated entities, and marking a substantial reduction in its exposure to Alignment Healthcare.

The 11,119,494-share sale is in line with the recent median sell size for the period since September 2025, consistent with the firm’s pattern of large-scale, systematic reductions as its holdings have declined.

The 11,119,494-share sale is in line with the recent median sell size for the period since September 2025, consistent with the firm's pattern of large-scale, systematic reductions as its holdings have declined.

No direct holdings were affected, as General Atlantic held zero shares directly before and after the transaction; all activity occurred within its indirect ownership structure, with detailed fund attribution provided in the filing footnotes.

No direct holdings were affected, as General Atlantic held zero shares directly before and after the transaction; all activity occurred within its indirect ownership structure, with detailed fund attribution provided in the filing footnotes.

The shares were sold at $18.57 per share, which was approximately 4.1% below the market close of $19.36 on Dec. 12, 2025, highlighting execution at a modest discount to the closing price during a period when the stock had returned 74.1% over the prior year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.64 billion Net income (TTM) -$20.81 million Employees 1,679 1-year price change 74.1%

Company snapshot

Offers Medicare Advantage plans and related healthcare services, primarily generating revenue through insurance premiums and care coordination for seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals.

Operates a technology-enabled, consumer-centric platform focused on managing healthcare costs and outcomes by integrating provider networks, data analytics, and member engagement.

Serves seniors and Medicare beneficiaries, with a geographic focus on California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Alignment Healthcare is a healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans, leveraging technology to deliver personalized care and manage costs for seniors. With a strong presence in select U.S. states, the company integrates healthcare services and data-driven insights to improve member outcomes and satisfaction. Its scalable platform and focus on operational efficiency position it to compete effectively in the growing Medicare market.

What this transaction means for investors

General Atlantic, a growth equity firm and major shareholder in Alignment Healthcare, committed $125 million to Alignment in 2014. At the time, it had about $17 billion in assets under management. While its 11 million-share sale is around the median amount for the quarter, it's a notable decrease in the firm's total holdings in Alignment Healthcare, which numbered more than 61 million to start the year.

General Atlantic may be cashing in on some big share price moves, with the stock up 74% year over year on the day of the reported transaction. The tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company recently reported 31% year-over-year membership growth as of Jan. 1, 2026, and expects more growth throughout this year. It may be benefiting from some larger rivals leaving the specialized healthcare space. For its third quarter of 2025, it reported revenue of $993.7 million, a 43.5% year-over-year increase; beat the high end of its previous guidance; and raised its full-year outlook across membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

However, forecasts by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid project Medicare Advantage enrollment will decrease slightly in 2026, dropping from 50% of the overall Medicare market in 2025 to about 48% in 2026. After such big stock price gains in 2025, investors may want to watch the trends in the healthcare market before putting more money to work in Alignment Healthcare.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

10% owner: An individual or entity owning at least 10% of a company's outstanding shares, subject to special reporting rules.

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to all investors, rather than through private transactions.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through affiliated entities or investment vehicles, not held directly in the individual's or entity's name.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset, such as company stock.

Insider group: Individuals or entities considered insiders due to their roles or ownership, often subject to trading restrictions and reporting.

Systematic reductions: A planned, ongoing process of gradually decreasing a position in a security over time.

Affiliated entities: Organizations related by ownership or control, often used for structuring investments or holdings.

Medicare Advantage: A type of health insurance plan offered by private companies, providing Medicare benefits with additional services.

Care coordination: Organizing and managing healthcare services to improve patient outcomes and efficiency.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Execution (trading): The completion of a buy or sell order for a security in the market.



Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.