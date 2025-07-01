10% Owner Of Innovative Solns Sold $2.98M In Stock

It was reported on July 1, that Christopher Harborne, 10% Owner at Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Harborne executed a sale of 217,508 shares of Innovative Solns with a total value of $2,976,517.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Innovative Solns shares down by 0.58%, trading at $13.8.

All You Need to Know About Innovative Solns

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc is a systems integrator that designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems, Flat Panel Display Systems, Integrated Standby Units, Positioning System receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation, and an Autothrottle, which allows a pilot to automatically control the power setting of the engine and is designed to reduce pilot workload and enhance safety. It sells its products to both the OEM and the retrofit markets.

Financial Insights: Innovative Solns

Revenue Growth: Innovative Solns displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 104.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 51.36% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Innovative Solns's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.3.

Debt Management: Innovative Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Innovative Solns's P/E ratio of 22.76 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.75 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 15.05, Innovative Solns could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Innovative Solns's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ISSC

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2023 EF Hutton Maintains Buy Buy Aug 2023 EF Hutton Reiterates Buy Buy Jul 2023 EF Hutton Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ISSC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.