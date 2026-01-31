A 10% Owner of Dream Finders Homes Sells Over 70k Shares for $14 Million

Key Points

William Radford Lovett II, a 10% owner in Dream Finders Homes, sold nearly 72,000 insider shares in January 2025.

The company's CEO and founder led a purchase of an MLB sports team towards the end of 2025, which could interfere with DFH's business operations.

On Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, 2026, 10% Owner William Radford Lovett II reported the indirect sale of 71,742 shares of Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH), representing ~$1.4 million in open-market transactions, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 71,742 Transaction value $1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 22,349 Post-transaction value (direct) $432,453

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($19.51); post-transaction value based on Jan. 22, 2026 market close ($19.35).

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to Lovett’s historical trading activity?

The 71,742 shares sold exceed Lovett’s historical median sell transaction of 50,076 shares since December 2024.

How were the shares sold?

All shares sold were held indirectly through the W. Radford Lovett II GST Exempt Trust, with Lovett serving as sole trustee.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.67 billion Net income (TTM) $274.23 million *1-year price change -21.17%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Dream Finders Homes is a large-scale homebuilder that also offers insurance agency services and mortgage banking solutions across the U.S. It focuses on single-family homes and caters to first- and second-time home buyers. The company sells homes through its various brands, including DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes.



What this transaction means for investors

Dream Finders Home is on pace to have one of its worst years, profitability-wise, in fiscal year 2025. For three straight quarters, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have declined year over year, the first time since the last three quarters of FY 2021. Its net income has also fallen in recent quarters, reaching only $47 million in Q3 2025, the lowest since Q1 2022.

The stock hasn’t done much better, falling approximately 27% in 2025. The homebuilding market has faced ongoing struggles, including limited inventory, constrained demand, worker shortages, as well as rising material costs.

Another potential concern for Dream Finders is its CEO and Founder, Patrick Zalupski, and his new involvement with the Tampa Bay Rays, an MLB team. Completed in October 2025, he led a group of investors in acquiring the team and is now a majority owner of the professional sports franchise. In a statement released later in December, Zalupski said he remains focused on Dream Finders, but it’s still something to monitor to see whether it’s truly sustainable.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dream Finders Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

