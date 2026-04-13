10% Owner Control Empresarial Has Been Dumping PBF Energy This Year. What Does It Mean for Individual Investors?

Key Points

Control Empresarial disposed of 200,000 shares over two days for a total consideration of approximately ~$9.30 million, based on a weighted average price of $46.50 per share.

This transaction represented 1.03% of Control Empresarial’s direct holdings in PBF Energy at the time of sale.

All shares sold were held directly; there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction.

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Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V., a 10% owner of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), reported the sale of 200,000 shares of the energy company in multiple open-market transactions on April 6 and April 7, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 200,000 Transaction value ~$9.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 19,253,698 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$889.1 million

Key questions

How does the sale compare to recent trading activity by Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V.?

Over the past year, this insider has completed 24 open-market sales, with an average sale size of approximately 482,075 shares, making the current ~200,000-share transaction smaller than the typical disposition during the period.

Over the past year, this insider has completed 24 open-market sales, with an average sale size of approximately 482,075 shares, making the current ~200,000-share transaction smaller than the typical disposition during the period. What is the impact of this transaction on the insider’s direct ownership?

The sale reduced the direct position, leaving a substantial holding of 19,253,698 shares of Common Stock and an additional 57,837,394 Class A Common Shares that remain convertible to Common Stock.

The sale reduced the direct position, leaving a substantial holding of 19,253,698 shares of Common Stock and an additional 57,837,394 Class A Common Shares that remain convertible to Common Stock. Was there any indirect or derivative participation in these transactions?

No; all shares sold were held directly—indirect and derivative holdings remain at zero post-sale.

No; all shares sold were held directly—indirect and derivative holdings remain at zero post-sale. What does this transaction indicate about the insider’s capacity and selling cadence?

Recent sales have reflected a reduction in available shares, leading to smaller individual transactions, yet the remaining direct and convertible Class A positions continue to represent a material ownership stake; the cadence is consistent with ongoing liquidity management rather than accelerated selling.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $29.33 billion Net income (TTM) ($158.5 million) Dividend yield 2.7% 1-year price change 217.4%

Company snapshot

Produces and markets gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, lubricants, asphalt, petrochemicals, and related petroleum products across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Operates a vertically integrated refining and logistics business model, generating revenue primarily through refining margins and distribution of petroleum products.

PBF Energy is a leading independent petroleum refiner with a significant U.S. footprint, operating six refineries and associated logistics assets. The company leverages scale and integration to optimize refining margins and efficiently distribute a broad slate of petroleum products. Its diversified geographic presence and focus on operational reliability underpin its competitive position in the North American energy market.

What this transaction means for investors

Control Empresarial is a Mexico City-based asset manager and investment firm that is particularly active in the energy equity markets. A 10% owner of PBF Energy, Control Empresarial is a key investment vehicle for billionaire Carlos Slim and his family.

In 2026, the firm has been steadily selling PBF Energy — it started the year with 30.8 million shares, and now holds less than 20 million shares. Despite some volatility, shares of PBF Energy have returned a total of more than 70% year to date as of April 7, so the share sales certainly appear to have been lucrative.

The Iran war has pushed the energy markets to the forefront, with damaged infrastructure and restrictions of shipping lanes including the Strait of Hormuz causing massive spikes in the price of oil and also increased investment in alternative energy. PBF Energy, a petroleum refining and logistics company managing operations across North America, has gone along for the ride. It’s down over 10% in April alone after reports of a ceasefire sent oil prices crashing.

It’s unwise to try to determine why a large investment firm is buying and selling shares of any particular company, let alone follow those moves, as those reasons likely won’t line up with the needs, means, and risk tolerances of regular retail investors. However, it’s fair to say that the entire energy sector will remain volatile as long as the conflict in Iran continues, so investors jumping in now are in for a ride.

PBF Energy will announce its first-quarter financial results on Thursday, April 30. The company said it expects to register a throughput range of 810,000 to 870,000 barrels per day. Investors may want to wait and see what management has to say at the end of the month before making any allocation moves.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.