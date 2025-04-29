10% Owner Of BJ's Restaurants Sold $1.18M In Stock

Fund Investments LLC, 10% Owner at BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), reported an insider sell on April 28, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, LLC sold 35,500 shares of BJ's Restaurants. The total transaction value is $1,180,477.

Monitoring the market, BJ's Restaurants's shares down by 0.0% at $33.49 during Tuesday's morning.

Discovering BJ's Restaurants: A Closer Look

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in a single operating segment that is full-service company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.

A Deep Dive into BJ's Restaurants's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BJ's Restaurants's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.4% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 15.36% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): BJ's Restaurants's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.23.

Debt Management: BJ's Restaurants's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.35.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: BJ's Restaurants's P/E ratio of 47.84 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.59 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 14.13, BJ's Restaurants's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of BJ's Restaurants's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BJRI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight Feb 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BJRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.