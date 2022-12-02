10 of the Priciest Things for Sale in the Williams Sonoma Catalog

The Williams Sonoma holiday catalog is always filled with an enticing range of kitchen items and gourmet food, from reasonably priced cookware and holiday treats to extremely expensive kitchen appliances you'd probably never use. GOBankingRates scoured the pages of this year's catalog to find the 10 priciest things for sale -- and they range from luxury espresso machines to a $1,000 knife set.

Before you buy all your gifts for friends and family, give this catalog a look. See which surprising items you may actually want to add to your holiday wish list.

JURA Z10 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Aluminum White

Price: $3,999.95

If you're someone who's gotta have their java, this coffee maker is a dream come true for you. The Product Recognizing Grinder adjusts the consistency of the grind based on the beverage you're making. Prefer cold coffee? The JURA Z10 has got you covered there, too. The Cold Extraction Process pulses cold water at high pressure for some of the best cold brew you'll ever drink. Altogether, the machine offers 32 varieties of hot coffee, and 8 varieties of cold brew.

All-Clad Copper Core 10-Piece Cookware Set

Price: $1,599.95

This copper core set has 10 pieces that are highly heat responsive and sure to deliver in the kitchen. You can opt for the large capacity set or the small capacity set. Each one includes fry pans, saucepans, a sauté pan and a stockpot.

Shun Premier 10-Piece Knife Set

Price: $1,149.95

Handcrafted in Japan, these knives are designed for performance. They feature a hand-hammered finish, which will be sure to catch guests' eyes in the kitchen when they're not in use. The 10-piece set includes a paring knife, a boning knife, a utility knife, a serrated utility knife, a santoku knife, a chef's knife, a bread knife, honing steel, kitchen shears and a bamboo block to hold everything.

All-Clad Collective 10-Piece Cookware Set

Price: $999.95

If you want to save a little money, but still have a deluxe set of pans, this set features all of the highest quality pans you need to have in your kitchen. The set includes d5 stainless-steel fry pans, copper core saucepans, a Sauteuse and a Rondeau with heat-responsive aluminum cores. As a bonus, all the pans are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning after serving five-star meals.

Breville Smart Oven(R) Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven

Price: $999.95

Pizza lovers' mouths will water when they see everything this oven can do. The temperature can reach 750°F in just two minutes. The oven replicates three types of heat generated by brick oven: conductive heat, radiant heat and convective heat, so you can make a wide variety of types of pizzas.

Vitamix A3500 Ultimate Bundle

Price: $884.95

This is a blending powerhouse. This Vitamix features five smart settings for smoothies, hot soups, dips, frozen desserts and self-cleaning. Additionally, the bundle comes with a multitasking machine, a blending cup and bowl starter kit, and a food processor attachment.

KitchenAid(R) Artisan Design Series Blossom Stand Mixer

Price: $699.95

This pastel-colored mixer features 10 speeds and a hammered-copper work bowl with a food-safe stainless-steel interior. It even has a pastry beater attachment, which breaks butter into small pieces, but can also be used for shredding meat or mashing fruits and vegetables. This mixer is exclusive to Williams Sonoma, so if you want it, you'll only be able to find it in their catalog.

Ruffoni Historia Hammered Copper 4-Piece Cookware Set

Price: $699.95

Each of these hand hammered pieces is crafted from a single sheet of copper and promises high heat conductivity. The set comes with a stockpot and lid, a chef's pot, and a risotto spoon.

Breville Joule(R) Oven Air Fryer Pro

Price: $499.99

The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro features the Breville Joule Oven app, which helps cooks with recipes and monitoring the progress of meals. The oven also features 13 smart presets, including roast, air fry, dehydrate and pizza. Additionally, it has two convection modes: precise and even heating. The oven is large enough to toast up to 9 slices of bread at once, fit a 12-cup muffin pan or roast a 14 lb. turkey.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven

Price: $300

This small oven mimics a much larger brick oven and provides even heat to whatever you're cooking. The Le Creuset model redistributes the steam released by the dough as it cooks. Choose from 11 different colors so it matches your kitchen perfectly.

Gabrielle Olya and Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 of the Priciest Things for Sale in the Williams Sonoma Catalog

