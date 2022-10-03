10 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for October 2022

Given the global drama of the past few years, it may be difficult to believe that another holiday season is just around the corner. However, COVID-19, followed by intense inflation, has led many of us to begin looking for deals as early as possible. In fact, 38% of Americans plan to cut their holiday spending this year.

Whether you're getting the house ready for winter, preparing for holiday meals, or seeking the perfect gifts, bargains are the name of the game. And here are some of the best deals available at Sam's Club in October.

For the home

If you're preparing to nest in for the winter, Sam's Club has a couple of great deals for you.

The first is Member's Mark 2-piece LED Solar Pathway Torch Lights. While they're normally priced at $29.98, you can pick them up right now for $19.98.

And if you're planning to cook for your favorite crew this holiday season, you can pick up a 36-inch NXR LED Professional Style 5.5 cubic foot freestanding gas range (in stainless steel) for $1,995. That's $1,000 off the regular price of $2,995. This deal runs through Oct. 25.

For the kids

Whether they're in their bedroom, the family room, or home theater space, kids are all about comfy, cute bean bags. Posh Creations bean bag chairs for kids are currently available for $49.98. Not only do they come in a variety of cute animal shapes, but at 30x30x20 inches, they're also relatively large.

There's nothing like a mini karaoke machine to bring a smile to a child's face (and inspire parents to purchase high-quality earplugs). Sam's Club is currently offering its Singing Machine Groove Mini Karaoke for $39.98.

Allergy fighters

If seasonal allergies are bugging the ever-lovin' daylights out of you right now, Sam's Club is running a great deal on its Member's Mark Aller-Zyr 10 mg (antihistamine). Until Oct. 23, a 400-count package will run you $12.98. That's $3 off the regular price.

Trick-or-Treat

If you're that "cool house" in the neighborhood handing out full-size candy bars on Halloween night, you might be interested to know that 30 full-size Hershey, Kit Kat, and Reese's candies are available for $22.64 through Oct. 31. That's an instant savings of $4.

A bolt of java

Whether you're running low on coffee for personal use or you plan to do a great deal of entertaining through the holiday season, Sam's Club is offering a couple of products at bargain prices.

46 oz. of ground Community Coffee (breakfast blend) is selling for $15.22, $3.50 off the regular price.

46 oz. of Community Coffee espresso (dark and bold) is on sale for $13.36, also $3.50 off the regular price.

Entertainment

Sam's Club proves that it's possible to spring for large holiday gifts (for yourself or someone else) without emptying your checking account. Here are two of the club's current specials:

Vizio 40" Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for gaming and streaming (with Bluetooth headphone capability) is selling for $199.88 through Oct. 25.

Samsung 24" 1080p Curved LED Monitor 60Hz is on sale for $129.96 through Oct. 23.

As you determine your holiday budget for this year, it pays to keep your eye out for the most attractive sales, even if that means changing your gift list up. The plan in 2022 is to do the most celebrating while spending the least amount of money.

