10 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for November 2022

Whether they're pinching pennies to fight inflation or simply want more in their pockets to save or invest, Sam's Club is a go-to for millions of shoppers around the holidays. Here, we've gathered some of the best deals at Sam's Club for November, including a mix of gifts for adults and children.

1. Dyson V8 Origin Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $300

Okay, we're not entirely sure who has the courage to buy a vacuum cleaner as a gift, but we suspect some people ask for one. If you know someone dreaming of a new vacuum, this beauty will be $100 off starting Nov. 5.

2. Ninja Foodi NeverDull 15-Piece Premium Knife Set: $200

If there's an amateur chef in your family, they may be all about this knife set. After all, who wouldn't want a set of knives with the term "NeverDull" in the name? They're normally $250, but will be marked down to $200 beginning Nov. 5.

3. Christian Siriano New York Faux Fur 3-Piece Comforter Set: $60

Does anything sound better than falling into a cozy bed on a cold winter evening? It may just be us, but we think the answer is no. If the word "fur" makes you think of cheap, tacky bedding, that's not at all what this Christian Siriano is. It's simply luxurious-looking. Starting on Nov. 5, the Sam's Club price will be $60. We checked Walmart, where the bedding sells for $80, and Amazon, where it goes for over $100.

Bear with us here because we have one more deeply discounted Ninja brand product to tell you about.

4. Ninja DualBrew Coffee Machine: $130

Although we can't be certain, we believe this is the coffee system George Jetson and his wife Jane might have used in their Orbit City home. Get this: The Ninja DualBrew allows a person to make specialty brews from their favorite coffee. They can have it hot or over ice. In addition, they can make coffee from four different sizes of coffee pods if they prefer. There's even a fold-away frother if they want a latte or cappuccino. Normally $180, it's featured at $130.

5. Deluxe Wooden Kitchen Play Center: $120

If you're cooking more at home these days to save money, your kids may want to play along. This Member's Mark kitchen play center features a large L-shape layout with five stainless steel accessories, two light and sound burners, sound tap, and a light-up microwave.There's also a refrigerator-freezer that dispenses play ice and a sink with a plate rack.

6. M & M Outdoor Tent Swing: $20

It's easy to imagine how much we would have liked this swing when we were kids. What's not to like about a platform swing with a detachable, 39-inch tent? It's perfect for playing and hiding. Normally $80, it's now just $20. Heads up: Sam's Club is having a tough time keeping this item in stock.

7. Licensed Room Glow: $19 to $23

Truth be told, it was the Baby Yoda model of this light-up room glow that initially attracted our attention. If BY (as we call him) doesn't appeal to the recipient of this gift, you can also choose from Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Elsa, Spiderman, or Jurassic Park. This gift features a 3D rotating character, character voice recordings, and 15 minutes of light, with an auto shut-off feature.

8. 60-piece Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles Building Set: $20

Magnetic tiles allow a child (or adult) to get creative. They can build a house, create a make-believe city, or see how high they can build a single structure. No two experiences are alike.

9. Member's Mark Unicorn Family Play Set: $23

Chances are, if you have children in your life, some of them are into unicorns. Like, really into unicorns. This set includes 10 vinyl unicorns with different hair colors that can be styled. Four include clip-on wings.

10. Yvolution Y Velo Eco Kids Balance Bike: $50

We're not sure precisely when these balance bikes came on the scene, but they are sincerely cool. If there's a child in your life who really wants to ride a two-wheel bike but isn't quite ready, the balance bike keeps them upright, helping them improve their balance, coordination, and motor skills. The seat and handlebars are adjustable to give them room to grow, and their confidence will also blossom. It's available in blue, pink, and red.

If any of these deals sound good to you, check the Sam's Club website before heading out. That way, you'll know before you leave the house whether the item you're interested in is in stock and whether it's an in-store purchase or available online only.

And by the way, good for you for starting your holiday shopping early. Early shopping means fewer crowds, more inventory, and a chance to save more money by snagging deals while they're fresh.

