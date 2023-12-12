10 of the Best REITs for 2024

The real estate sector has been one of the worst-performing sectors in the S&P 500 as interest rates have weighed on REITs. However, with the hiking cycle nearing the end and rate cuts on the horizon, this could be a great time to look at some high-quality REITs.

In today's video I will discuss 10 of the best REITs in my opinion for 2024, one being Realty Income (NYSE: O).

Check out this video to learn more, subscribe to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 8, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 11, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Nnn REIT, Prologis, Realty Income, and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Crown Castle, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Prologis, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Extra Space Storage and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.