10 of the Best Men's Gifts to Buy at Sam's Club

Gift shopping can be tough, especially if the man you're shopping for hasn't exactly given you much to go on. To make it easier, we've collected an assortment of the best men's gifts at Sam's Club. Since these gifts are available on the store's website, you can buy them without a Sam's Club membership. Our list includes products at every price point, too, so you can find something your recipient will like without draining your bank account.

Hammocks are definitely an underrated piece of furniture. They're comfortable, they're relaxing, and they're something you don't see often. The only issue is finding a place to set one up. This portable folding hammock does away with that, as you can put it anywhere and have it ready to go in under a minute, with no tools required. It also comes with a lower sling, where you can conveniently stash a drink, book, laptop, or anything else you'd like to have within reach.

For anyone who likes to travel or take their laptop on the go with them, a quality backpack is a must. Mine has made traveling so much more convenient, and I only wish that I'd bought it sooner. This Swissgear backpack has lots of different compartments, so you won't be lacking storage space. The coolest feature is the ScanSmart compartment, which lets you go through TSA checkpoints at the airport without taking out your computer.

Sam's Club has several excellent griddle and grill options for outdoor cooking. Picking the right one depends on what the recipient likes and your budget. This gas griddle from Member's Mark has hundreds of positive reviews and is one of the more affordable options. It offers 720 square inches of griddle surface, so there's plenty of space to prep large meals, and the four burners keep the temperature even.

This fleece pullover has a cozy fit and is sure to keep the wearer warm during those chilly winter months. The low price makes it a winner if you're looking for affordable gift options. Best of all, Sam's Club offers this pullover in six sizes and eight colors, making it easy to find one that's a good fit and in a color the recipient will like.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the tech giant's most advanced smartwatch yet, and it has several advanced features that keep it at the top of the game. It has a temperature sensor that can provide information on your overall wellness, it can measure your blood oxygen levels, and you can even use it to take an ECG. If it detects you've been in a severe car crash, this Apple Watch will automatically connect you to emergency services and notify your emergency contacts.

A pair of binoculars is always a good gift for those who like the outdoors. Whether the man in your life likes to hunt, go bird watching, or do any other outdoor activities, these Bushnell binoculars have quality glass and are tough enough to handle the elements. They're also waterproof and come with the Bushnell 20-Year Lifetime Ironclad Warranty.

7. Logitech Ultimate Ears Boom Wireless Speaker: On sale until Nov. 27 for $109

Gone are the days when you needed a bulky speaker system for sound you can actually enjoy. These wireless speakers are designed to provide a deep, powerful bass, which is often one of the main drawbacks of smaller speakers. The fact that these are portable makes them super convenient, whether you want to bring them to a pool party or just take them from one room to another. You also won't need to worry about getting them wet at said pool party, as they're able to withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes.

If the man you're shopping for is the DIY type who also has a new project, trustworthy tools make a big difference. This complete tool set covers all the bases, with tools constructed of durable chrome vanadium steel and housed in a convenient carrying case. You'd be hard pressed to find a better tool set for $100.

Nothing beats a good shot of espresso or a cappuccino, as far as I'm concerned. And even though going to a cafe is great, it's also nice to be able to make these yourself while relaxing at home. De'Longhi is a well-known, reputable brand, and this espresso and cappuccino machine has everything an at-home barista needs. It's easy to use and doesn't take much time to whip up a drink.

10. Serta 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Airflow Topper: Starting at $79.98

A good night's sleep is important, and a memory foam mattress topper is a simple way to upgrade a mattress. Not only can it improve sleep quality, it also extends the life of the mattress. This Serta mattress topper comes in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. It also has two sides, an airflow side for a massage-like feel and a flat surface that contours to your body.

Sam's Club has a huge selection of products at competitive prices. If you shop around a little bit, you should be able to find a great gift.

