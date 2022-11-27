10 of the Best Holiday Deals at Sam's Club

As every student of personal finance knows, sales are good for the budget (if not the soul). And this is especially true when heading into the most expensive -- ahem, festive -- time of year. Happily, while Black Friday gets all the hype, the sales hardly stop there. If anything, there are more of them.

Take Sam's Club, for instance. Paging through their Instant Savings catalog reveals page after page of discounts that don't even kick in until after the Black Friday deals have gone.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

That's right, the great holiday deals on this list start Nov. 30 and go all the way through Dec. 24. Of course, they'll only last as long as the quantities do, so buy early if you see something you have to have.

1. AeroGarden Harvest 360 Bundle

These desktop hydroponics kits are gardening on easy mode -- and they're a lot of fun (though I may be a little biased here -- I own a few AeroGardens and love them). This one can grow six plants at a time and comes with seed pods for both herbs and cherry tomatoes.

Deal: $22 off

Sale Price: $87.98

2. Braun Series 7 Electric Razor

You get all the bells and whistles in this kit, including three different attachments and extra cleaning pods. But perhaps the coolest part is the SmartCare Cleaning Center that cleans and lubricates your razor with a button push.

Deal: $30 off

Sale Price: $119.98

3. Emeril Lagasse Pasta & Beyond Machine

All right, this thing is cool. At first glance, it's a pasta machine that makes stuff like fettuccine and penne noodles. But it also comes with attachments so you can use it as a juicer and meat grinder. If you've ever had your eye on this thing, now's the time -- it's more than 60% off during this sale.

Deal: $90 off

Sale Price: $49.98

4. FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer

Vacuum sealing your food makes it last much longer, as it reduces the amount of air in contact with it. (It's also fun to watch, especially with marshmallows.) These kits can be especially good for folks who like to buy in bulk.

Deal: $50 off

Sale Price: $99.98

5. JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds

These JBL earbuds purportedly do it all, offering noise cancellation, water resistance, and four microphones for better voice clarity. They also have a 40-hour battery life and charge via USB C.

Deal: $20 off

Sale Price: $59.88

6. KitchenAid 9 Cup Food Processor

Food processors are a must-have for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. It's awesome for cooks to cut down chopping time, but also for bakers who want quick pie crusts. KitchenAid is a popular brand, and the 9-cup capacity should be more than enough for most home cooks.

Deal: $60 off

Sale Price: $69.98

7. Member's Mark 36" Outdoor Griddle

Never play grill Tetris again with 720 square inches of cooktop that fits up to 32 burgers at once. It's heated by four stainless steel burners pumping out a total of 60,000 BTUs. (In case you're curious, the sale price gets you 350 BTUs per dollar.)

Deal: $30 off

Sale Price: $169.98

8. Samsung 27" LED Full HD Monitor

A good monitor is a work-from-home must-have. This Samsung is a good size at 27" and offers a quality picture with a 75Hz refresh rate.

Deal: $30 off

Sale Price: $129.96

9. VIZIO 70" Class M6 Series 4K TV

With a screen this size, you'll never need to pay for a movie theater again. (Screen size is on the diagonal, so a 70" screen is about five feet wide.) It's also a smart TV with all the popular apps, is Bluetooth compatible, and comes with a voice remote. Note a bad deal for less than $600.

Deal: $100 off

Sale Price: $549

10. Waterpik Flosser Bundle

Flossing is one of those things that most of us can probably stand to do better. Water flossing makes flossing easier -- and more fun! -- while also being more efficient. This bundle offers the corded Ultra Plus (which has a larger reservoir) as well as the cordless Express flosser.

Deal: $20 off

Sale Price: $68.47

Plus members get free shipping

If you have a Sam's Club Plus membership, don't forget that one of your perks is free shipping on most online orders. You also get free curbside pickup.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.