10 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett -- one of the most highly esteemed investors of all time, if not the most -- has been a consistent source of investing insights for decades. In addition to his numerous pearls of wisdom, the stock purchases Buffett makes through his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, are also closely followed.

Here are 10 stocks from the Berkshire portfolio that bear the Buffett seal of approval and are worth loading up on right now.

1. Amazon

Though not a major holding in the Berkshire portfolio, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) demands serious consideration from investors seeking exposure to artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce, and other segments. Its Amazon Web Services unit, in particular, continues to be a great growth engine for the company, and it will likely remain so for many years to come as AI flourishes.

Shares look attractively valued now at 17.7 times operating cash flow, compared to its five-year average cash flow multiple of 20.4.

2. Apple

The largest holding in the Berkshire portfolio, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), has plunged almost 16% year to date as of this writing. Thanks to its fiercely loyal customer base, it steadily generates strong profits and cash flows.

With the haircut it has received so far in 2025, investors have the chance to pick up shares of the tech stalwart at a lower price point than when the year began.

3. Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), one of the nation's largest financial institutions, demonstrated its sound financial health during the recent 2025 stress test. It has rewarded shareholders with a consistently increasing dividend over the past decade, making Bank of America a great choice for those interested in a leading financial stock, but who are not interested in large exposure to the risks in smaller regional banks.

4. BYD

Although BYD's (OTC: BYDD.F) electric vehicles (EV) aren't seen on American highways and byways, the company's dominance in the global EV market is indisputable. Investors have pumped the brakes on BYD stock over the past month, and shares are available on the cheap, trading at 2.5 times forward earnings.

5. Chevron

For an opportunity to add ample passive income into investors' portfolios, there's Chevron (NYSE: CVX). This oil giant has consistently increased its dividend -- now offering a 4.5% forward yield -- for nearly four decades. Despite the downturn in energy prices over the past year, Chevron stock has remained resilient, demonstrating its allure as a way to gain energy exposure.

6. Coca-Cola

The fourth-largest Berkshire Hathaway position, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), first appeared in the portfolio in 1988. The company, founded in 1886, now owns a variety of beverage brands beyond soft drinks, making it the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company. It's a Dividend King, having logged 63 consecutive years of payout growth.

7. Kraft Heinz

Down about 17% since the start of 2025, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) has fallen out of favor with investors due to lagging sales, yet there are numerous reasons not to dismiss this food and beverage leader. The company continues to generate strong operating cash flow, and shares are inexpensively valued at 10.1 times forward earnings.

8. Moody's

The credit ratings, research, and risk analysis services that Moody's (NYSE: MCO) provides allow businesses and investors to make more informed financial decisions. Its invaluable services will remain in high demand for the foreseeable future, making it a worthy consideration for investors looking to fortify their portfolios with a more conservative opportunity.

9. Occidental Petroleum

Unlike Chevron's operations up and down the energy value chain, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is an oil and gas company focused (though not exclusively) on exploration and production in the United States. This business model means the stock is highly correlated with energy prices, illustrating why it's down almost 25% over the past year. But the shares should recover and be a long-term winner.

10. Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) has about 1.3 billion credit cards in circulation worldwide, an impressive global presence. With the various fees it collects from users, the company generates consistently strong cash flows. From 2015 through 2024, for example, Visa grew its free cash flow at a 15% compound annual rate.

The stock has provided stellar returns for investors over the long term, and the company's growth potential suggests that its shares will soar even higher in years to come.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, Moody's, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company, Kraft Heinz, and Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

