10 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

There's a reason Warren Buffett is considered to be one of the greatest investors of all time. Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), put up market-crushing returns for roughly six decades now. Between 1965 and 2024, Berkshire's stock generated compound annual gains of 19.9%, compared to 10.4% for the broader benchmark S&P 500 index including dividends. Part of Buffett and Berkshire's success can be attributed to the large conglomerate's massive roughly $279 billion equities portfolio, in which Buffett and his team of investors buy and sell stocks. Here are 10 no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

1. Apple -- 21.1% of portfolio

If you are going to invest in stocks owned by Buffett, there's no better place to start than Berkshire's largest position, which is the consumer tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Just a few years ago, Apple stock made up over 40% of Berkshire's portfolio. Since that time, Berkshire sold a significant chunk of Apple, which appears to have been the right call with Apple down close to 20% this year (as of June 17). President Donald Trump's tariffs are expected to hit countries that house a substantial amount of Apple's supply chain. Still, I expect Apple to survive the tariff saga and continue to succeed with household products like the iPhone. Apple can also partake in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

2. American Express -- 15.9%

Another longtime core holding of Berkshire is the large credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP). Buffett previously called the Amex brand "special," which is hard to argue with because the company charges close to $700 per year for its platinum credit card. The company attracts a higher-income customer segment than most credit card companies, making it more resilient during a downturn. Amex also runs a coveted closed-loop payments network, which brings in significant fee income. It's rare to find a company in the financials sector with two strong revenue streams like this.

3. Coca-Cola -- 10%

The iconic beverage company Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is another longtime holding of Berkshire's that Buffett loves. The company has proven fairly resilient to tariffs this year, with its flexibility to prioritize plastic packaging to mitigate the effect of ongoing aluminum tariffs. The stock is beating the broader market and is up nearly 13% this year. Coca-Cola has also diversified into a range of new beverages to keep pace with current consumption trends. The company is also a superb dividend payer, having increased its dividend for 63 consecutive years, with a yield now approaching 3%.

4. Chevron -- 6.3%

After the recent conflict broke out between Israel and Iran, oil prices have finally begun to move north, and it's a good reminder as to why Buffett likes the sector. Berkshire has owned Chevron (NYSE: CVX) for several years now. Oil and gas stocks can provide good diversification to a portfolio because while rising oil prices can hurt many stocks and sectors, Chevron would be a clear beneficiary. While experts have generally been bearish on oil prices this year, rising tensions in the Middle East or longer-term supply constraints could lead to higher oil prices. Chevron returns significant capital to shareholders, whether through its 4.6% dividend yield or annual share repurchases in the $10 billion to $20 billion range.

5. Occidental Petroleum -- 4.4%

On the theme of energy, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is another good one to buy for many of the same reasons mentioned above. Occidental's capital returns are not as robust as Chevron's, but the company has a dividend yield slightly over 2% and plans to repurchase shares in the future. Occidental is working to pay off debt and also announced $350 million of cost savings in the first quarter of the year through lower capital expenditures and operational cost savings.

6. BYD -- 1%

Although their vehicles aren't sold in the U.S., BYD's (OTC: BYDDY) electric vehicles (EVs) have really eaten Tesla's lunch in China, grabbing over 30% share of the EV market. The company developed superior vehicles that are not only cheaper than Tesla's, but also seem to be more efficient. BYD's charging technology can power about 250 miles of range in just five minutes. The company is also planning to expand outside China, with management hoping to have about half of its sales outside the country by 2030, according to Reuters.

7. Sirius XM -- 0.9%

Looking for a deep value turnaround? Look no further than the large digital audio company Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI), the operator of Sirius Satellite Radio, Pandora music streaming, and several high-profile podcasts. Sirius has struggled to grow subscribers among increasing competition, but has a long-term plan to significantly grow subscribers and free cash flow. The turnaround will require patience, but this is the kind of play that Buffett and the team at Berkshire have had great success with over the years. While you wait, collect Sirius' generous 5% dividend yield.

8. Visa and Mastercard -- 1.1% and 0.8%

Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are the two largest open payment networks in the world and you really can't go wrong by investing in either one. While you may see their brands on your credit and debit cards, they don't actually extend consumer credit but play a vital role in processing credit and debit card transactions, collecting a small fee on each transaction. While not impervious to an economic slowdown, the two companies can serve as a hedge against inflation because even as prices go up, their fees as a percentage stay the same. In 2024, Visa processed $16 trillion in payments through its rails; Mastercard did $9.8 trillion in gross dollar volume.

9. Amazon -- 0.8%

Even a longtime value investor like Buffett isn't afraid to get some exposure to the "Magnificent Seven" by buying the massive e-commerce and tech conglomerate Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon has two phenomenal businesses that stand out. First is its retail platform, where consumers all over the world can buy pretty much anything under the sun and get it delivered to their homes in short order. Amazon also runs a large cloud business called Amazon Web Services (AWS) that helps businesses operate digitally through services like cloud storage or running applications online. While the company has exposure to tariffs due to how many of its products are made in China and other countries, I expect the juggernaut to be able to navigate the difficult situation, while AWS has a potentially huge runway ahead. Amazon will also benefit from AI.

10. Constellation Brands -- 0.7%

The large beer, wine, and liquor company Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a relatively new addition to Berkshire's portfolio that the team seems to think can turn things around. The stock struggled due to declining consumption of alcohol and potential tariff concerns, with several of its large beer brands like Corona Extra, Modelo, and Pacifico imported from Mexico. However, concerns about declining alcohol consumption may be overblown and it looks like the U.S. and Mexico will be able to come to a reasonable trade agreement. The stock trades under 13 times forward earnings.

