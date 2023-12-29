10 New Year’s Resolutions That Will Help You Tackle Debt in 2024

A new year is a fresh start. If paying off debt is a priority for you in 2024, it’s time to create a plan and get to work.

While it might seem cliché, setting New Year’s resolutions centered on debt repayment can be a great way to get started and stay focused. Here are 10 to consider adding to your list of 2024 resolutions.

Embrace a Frugal Lifestyle

“It will be tempting to let loose and splurge; frugal can be hard,” said Jenny Groberg, CEO of BookSmarts Accounting and Bookkeeping.

To make spending less more enjoyable, she recommended getting creative with it. For example, she said you might make a game of it with your family or try to live more like you would if you were a college student.

This might involve purchasing a beater car, walking more, eating out less or moving to a smaller home, she said.

“Create some of those habits and changes going into 2024,” she said.

Create Additional Income Streams

This is something Groberg knows from personal experience: She started her company BookSmarts as a side hustle in a small apartment room. Any income she earned went toward paying off student loans, as she and her husband were only living off a part of his income at the time.

You could consider starting your own company, as well, but there’s also plenty of other options. For example, you could become a rideshare driver, grocery shopper or a dog walker — just to name a few popular options in today’s gig economy.

Set a Deadline To Pay Off Your Smallest Debt

Paying off debt is a huge accomplishment, and Groberg said to start small. This is what she and her husband did, which allowed them to pay off $250,000 in student loan debt within two years.

“We started by paying off the smallest student loan debt, then once that was paid off, we rolled that amount into the next smallest debt,” she said. “We kept attacking our seemingly never ending mountain of student loans piece by piece.”

Take the Emotion Out of Spending

“Impulse buying is often emotional,” she said. “Pay attention when you walk into a store and see an amazing outfit or pair of shoes that you really want.”

While you might tell yourself that you work hard and deserve the shoes, she said this an emotional story you’re using to justify overspending.

“Instead, remember your ‘why,'” she said. “Why do you want to get out of debt; why do you want to build wealth? It’s likely more important than that jacket.”

Keep Treating That Rash

“Debt is like a rash: If left untreated, it gets worse and bigger and is harder to pay off,” she said. “Don’t stop treating it.”

Instead, she said to keep working to pay it off.

“After it’s gone, keep living the same way and put that income in investments that you are passionate about and meet your overall goals,” she said. “Whether that’s a Roth IRA, an investment property [or] a business, keep going and don’t let that rash come back.”

Find Ways To Save

Earning extra cash isn’t the only way to get more money to put toward paying off debt.

“Identify areas where you can reduce spending, such as dining out, subscriptions or luxury items,” said Taylor Kovar, CFP, CEO and founder of Kovar Wealth Management. “Redirect these savings towards debt repayment.”

Stop Using Borrowed Money

You might have access to lines of credit, but that isn’t actually your money.

“Resolve to stop using credit cards or taking out new loans,” Kovar said. “Focus on living within your means and using cash or debit for transactions.”

This will help ensure you don’t rack up extra debt while you’re trying to pay off existing balances.

Set Up Automatic Payments

Even with the best of intentions, it can hard to keep up with debt payments — if you’re doing it manually. Therefore, Kovar said it’s best to eliminate the temptation to spend this money elsewhere.

“Set up automatic payments for your debts to ensure you never miss a payment, and stay consistent with your repayment plan,” he said.

Put Extra Money to Work

“Allocate any financial windfalls, such as tax refunds, bonuses or gifts, towards paying off your debt,” he said.

Receiving unexpected payouts is exciting, but so is paying off debt. It might require significant willpower, but using the money to make extra debt payments will ultimately enhance your life much more than the short-lived joy you’ll get from blowing through the cash.

Be Proud of Yourself

Paying off debt can be a challenge, and it might take awhile. Therefore, you need to recognize the hard work you’re doing.

“Set small, achievable milestones within your debt repayment plan, and celebrate when you reach them,” Kovar said. “This keeps you motivated throughout your debt-free journey.”

If the going gets rough, try to visualize how relieved you’ll feel when you’ve finally settled all of your debts.

