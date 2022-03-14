10 New Stocks to Buy Now for March 2022

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Markets are shaky and our latest portfolio update shows that the dip in the market is continuing. Investors are currently worried about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its potential implications for the U.S. economy. With concern mounting, investors are now wondering what actions the U.S. Federal Reserve might need to take. Despite market swings, analysts still have faith that the 2022 economic outlook can be promising, which has given people a window of optimism to invest. This list will provide you with the best new stocks to buy for March 2022, considering the risks at play.

What constitutes the best stocks to buy? The best stocks to buy are stable, sustainable, and have a wide market reach. This can easily be determined by analyzing the company’s performance over time and its response to any turmoil in the market.

So, there are various facets you need to keep in mind when picking the best new stocks for March. Here are 10 of our favorite stocks. They all have very promising qualities and should be part of a well-rounded portfolio.

Here are my top 10 best new stocks to buy for March:

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY )

(NASDAQ: ) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR )

(NYSE: ) Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST )

(NASDAQ: ) Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO )

(NASDAQ: ) Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC )

(NASDAQ: ) United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X )

(NYSE: ) Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU )

(NASDAQ: ) Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU )

(NASDAQ: ) Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ )

(NYSE: ) Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Best New Stocks: eBay (EBAY)

Source: Mano Kors / Shutterstock.com

eBay is a shopping site that connects sellers and buyers worldwide. It combines over 1.5 billion active listings with 147 million active buyers. It is a useful app for buying and selling products at the touch of your fingertips.

The company has constantly been innovating to stay relevant in a changing world. It has done so by acquiring other companies for their technology or expertise. Usually, investors tend to succeed when investing in e-commerce stocks. And that is why eBay finds itself on this list of best stocks to buy.

eBay has reported increased revenue and net income for fourth quarter (Q4) 2021, with 133% growth in net income year-over-year and a 5.4% increase in net revenues. eBay’s advertising business has been steadily improving and these advances have been made possible by good performance in focus categories. Many people feel eBay is yesterday’s news in the e-commerce space. But these latest numbers prove otherwise.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Source: dotshock / Shutterstock

Digital Realty Trust provides data center and office space for some of the world’s leading cloud companies. The company is a highly specialized, data-focused real estate investment trust that owns over 285 data centers in 26 countries.

The company’s latest quarterly earnings totaled $1.1 billion, or $3.71 per share, up from last year’s total of $44.18 million, or $0.16 per share. The company’s improving margins are in part due to increased bookings for the quarter. Revenue for the quarter grew 4.7% to $1.11 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Digital Realty Trust has performed well over the past few years. If you’re looking for a healthy return on your investment, then it would be worth taking a closer look. One should consider growth when looking for the best stocks to buy. The internet data center global market is forecasted to be $143.4 billion in 2027. The estimated compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2027 is 13.4%.

Best New Stocks: Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Upstart partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans for people that don’t qualify for traditional loans. Non-traditional variables like your level of education or employment are considered when deciding whether you’ll get a loan.

The company is able to assess credit risk factors that other companies cannot because of machine learning. Due to the greater accuracy, they’ll allow banks to lend money to people with a lower risk.

Q4 revenue was $305 million, a staggering 252% increase over the same time last year. Upstart’s adjusted net income came in between $50 and $52 million. The company’s healthy cash position is $1.19 billion and management wants to reward shareholders by buying back $400 million worth of shares. All of this makes UPST one of the best stocks in the market right now.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Source: Lutsenko_Oleksandr / Shutterstock.com

Lincoln Electric manufactures arc welding equipment and other products, ranging from consumable welding to welding and cutting equipment.

The company is well-positioned thanks to the strong product development pipeline and its industry-leading position in automation. The large investments they’ve been making in additive and other technologies mean that the company is not only financially sound, but will also have room to perform acquisitions.

Based on the promising trends we are seeing in the U.S., it is most likely that we are in the early stages of an industrial expansion cycle. It is a big deal because it means that after years of slow productivity growth, there is now the possibility for more robust economic growth for the foreseeable future. Companies like Lincoln Electric will benefit massively from this.

The Lincoln Electric Company reported strong quarterly earnings last month. Their Q4 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.61 per share, up 29.8% year-over-year. The bottom line jumped by approximately 30% over the previous year. Revenue for Q4 came in at $74.4 million.

Best New Stocks: Visteon Corporation (VC)

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock

An automotive industry supplier, Visteon manufactures automotive products, including ride performance and clean air systems. With all the talk about the electric vehicle revolution, it is no surprise that companies focused on this are among the best new stocks to buy.

The company is seeing strong earnings growth catalysts. Visteon reported net sales of $786 million for the 3 months period ending Dec.31, 2021, 15% growth year-over-year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in $92 million because sales were strong, prices rose, and the cost of designing new models declined.

They expect new product ramps, favorable pricing, and strong margin growth. Visteon has one of the most stable balance sheets of any auto supplier and they’re likely to use it to finance new developments.

United States Steel Corp. (X)

Source: Shutterstock

Infrastructure is one of the key themes that has emerged during President Joe Biden’s administration. The President feels that construction is one of the industries that will lead the American revival. A host of stocks in the steel sector are doing well in this environment.

U.S. Steel first made an impression on the industry during the Industrial Revolution, established in 1901 by banker J.P. Morgan and named after Andrew Carnegie’s company to merge with others in the same industry. This company has been declining in recent years and has struggled to maintain its market share against foreign competition and emerging technologies.

U.S. Steel has divested their less profitable business to focus on the things they do best and become a force in the steel industry again. The company cited the efficiency of operations as one of the reasons for divestment. With the industrial renaissance in full swing, United States Steel is in a great position.

Best New Stocks: Intuit (INTU)

Source: Julio Ricco / Shutterstock

Intuit offers several different products to help with taxes: Quicken for personal finance management, TurboTax for filing taxes online, QuickBooks for small business accounting needs, and Lacerte Accounting for general accounting needs.

It is again growing in popularity leading up to tax season as software traders take more notice. The maker of TurboTax and other financial software has been declining this year due to broader trends of selling off software-related investments. Intuit has some good points going for it compared to other software brands.

Intuit is not just a company that creates tax-preparation software. It has also purchased Credit Karma of financial technology fame, which gives it a more diverse platform for its products. Intuit’s financial and accounting tools are expanding beyond TurboTax and QuickBooks. This expansion should result in higher profitability and cash flow generation for Intuit.

Roku (ROKU)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

During the year thus far, high-growth stocks have been under tremendous selling pressure. Streaming giant Roku is no different. Year-to-date, Roku is down around 55%.

You can blame the broader market. But there is also some responsibility that the company has to shoulder. Investment analysts were left disappointed with the end-of-quarter performance report. The management team guided total revenue to be about $893 million during the quarter but only delivered $865 million. They’re also expecting revenue to grow by an amount lower than what Wall Street expects in the first quarter.

However, Roku has seen a huge share increase in recent years, as more and more people ditch linear TV for streaming. Plus, they’re now available in Smart TVs, so they’ve got a whole new market opening up — meaning great growth opportunities. It is very cheap per share right now, so it is not a bad time to pick some ROKU stock while you can.

Best New Stocks: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Domino’s Pizza is a fast-food restaurant chain. They have been expanding to other countries in recent years. They are also the third-largest pizza chain globally, after Pizza Hut and Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Domino’s Pizza is a company that has been around for decades. The company has seen growth in recent years, attributed to its expansion and its focus on fresh ingredients and new recipes.

Analysts are predicting that Domino’s share price will take a dip due to slower sales and substantial cost inflation. Domino’s has benefited massively from the stay-at-home trend, but now that people are returning to work, they’re likely not ordering as many pizzas as they used to. However, the company has the money to outlast any short-term headwinds. And some of the rising demand from people ordering delivery may last longer as they get used to ordering from the Domino’s app due to many factors.

The company has grown over the past decade, but the most recent growth has been astute. The team has a great strategy to create shareholder value while buying their shares.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Newer companies in the paint industry have tried to take over, but Sherwin-Williams has been able to maintain its dominant position for years. The company has an impressive product line spread across both the residential and commercial sectors. They also have a huge customer base — millions all over the country. That said, they’ve managed to maintain high brand awareness, too.

Since Sherwin-Williams is a major player in the paint industry, it is not surprising that it has seen steady growth over the last few years. The heating up of the housing market has helped spur activity in the market. Thanks to this, Sherwin-Williams is one company that has seen a big bump. They’ve managed to prosper as they’re closely connected to professions like painting and home improvement.

This is good news for investors who want to buy into this company because it means that Sherwin-Williams’s future also looks bright.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

