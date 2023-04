10 New Cars That Are Selling for Well Above Their Sticker Price

Despite improved supply chains, the price of new cars has been steadily increasing. In February 2022, the average MSRP for a new car was $38,707 -- it has increased 7.6% over the past year, with the average MSRP at $42,608 as of February, iSeeCars.com reported. And even though sticker prices are rising, many new cars are still selling for above their suggested retail price, with the average new car now priced 8.8% above the MSRP.

The shocking part is that some new car models are selling for well above this percentage. Here's a look at the 10 most expensive new models as identified by iSeeCars.com, all of which are selling for more than 20% above their suggested sticker price.

10. Lexus RX 350h

Average MSRP: $49,339

$49,339 Average price: $59,347

$59,347 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 20.3%

9. Cadillac CT5

Average MSRP: $41,870

$41,870 Average price: $50,383

$50,383 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 20.3%

8. Porsche Macan

Average MSRP: $61,589

$61,589 Average price: $74,275

$74,275 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 20.6%

7. Genesis GV80

Average MSRP: $56,388

$56,388 Average price: $68,240

$68,240 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 21%

6. Cadillac CT4-V

Average MSRP: $57,737

$57,737 Average price: $69,904

$69,904 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 21.1%

5. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Average MSRP: $45,386

$45,386 Average price: $55,347

$55,347 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 21.9%

Pictured: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

4. Porsche Taycan

Average MSRP: $100,169

$100,169 Average price: $122,940

$122,940 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 22.7%

3. Mercedes-Benz GLB

Average MSRP: $41,061

$41,061 Average price: $50,452

$50,452 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 22.9%

2. Jeep Wrangler

Average MSRP: $35,827

$35,827 Average price: $44,396

$44,396 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 23.9%

1. Genesis GV70

Average MSRP: $44,299

$44,299 Average price: $56,476

$56,476 Percent difference between MSRP and price: 27.5%

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of March 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 New Cars That Are Selling for Well Above Their Sticker Price

